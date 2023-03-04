Let’s Eat: Three pound cakes worth their weight

By Heidi Sutton

Why is pound cake called pound cake? Recognized as one of the dessert world’s most versatile cakes, it is believed to have originated in England in the first half of the 18th century and initially weighed four pounds — a pound of each of four ingredients: flour, butter, eggs, and sugar. These days the recipe has been modified to be a lighter, richer dessert with a prominent butter flavor.

In honor of National Pound Cake Day on March 4, try the following recipes in celebration of the pound cake’s long history. They actually taste better the next day, so you can make it ahead. They also freeze beautifully. Whether you like lemon, orange or chocolate, here are three pound cakes worth their weight.

Lemon Poppy Seed Pound Cake

Recipe courtesy of The Pampered Chef

YIELD: Makes 1 cake or 6 mini pound cakes

INGREDIENTS:

1 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1⁄2 cups granulated sugar

2 tablespoons lemon zest

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

1 teaspoon baking powder

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

3⁄4 cup (11⁄2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened (do not substitute margarine)

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 eggs

2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Powdered sugar (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 325 F. Spray a 10-inch Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray. Combine flour, granulated sugar, lemon zest, poppy seeds, baking powder, and salt in a medium mixing bowl; mix well. In a large mixing bowl, beat butter and cream cheese on high speed of handheld mixer for 1 minute, or until blended (mixture will form a stiff paste).

In a small batter bowl, whisk eggs, milk and vanilla until blended. Add egg mixture to cream cheese mixture in four additions, beating 2 minutes after each addition. (Do not undermix). Pour batter into pan. Bake 55 to 60 minutes or until cake tester inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool cake in pan 10 minutes. Loosen cake from sides of pan; carefully invert onto a stackable cooking rack, keeping pan over cake. Cool completely. Place cake on serving platter. Sprinkle with powdered sugar or prepare glaze, if desired.

For glaze: Combine 11⁄2 cups powdered sugar and enough lemon juice to make a thick frosting. Spread glaze over top of cake. Garnish with lemon zest.

Orange Juice Pound Cake

YIELD: Makes 1 cake

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 tablespoon orange peel

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup fresh orange juice

Powdered sugar

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 10-inch Bundt pan. Beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time. Add orange peel and vanilla extract. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add to creamed mixture alternately with orange juice. Beat 2 more minutes. Spoon batter into pan. Bake for 55 minutes or until cake tester inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then remove cake from pan onto rack to cool completely. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Mahogany Pound Cake

YIELD: Makes 1 cake

INGREDIENTS:

2 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup (two sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 eggs, separated

1 cup sour cream

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 325 F. Stir together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and baking soda; set aside. In a large bowl, cream butter, sugars and vanilla extract until fluffy. Add egg yolks one at a time, beating well after each. Beat in sour cream alternately with dry ingredients. In a medium bowl beat egg whites until stiff. Carefully fold into batter until no whites show. Pour batter into a 10-inch greased Bundt pan. Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until cake tester comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then remove cake from pan onto rack. Let cool completely before serving.