Let’s Eat: Sweet eats for lazy-hazy-crazy days of summer w/video

By Heidi Sutton

Nat King Cole sang about them, and now they’re finally here. Those lazy-hazy-crazy days of summer mean different things to different people but they should all end with a sweet eat.

For a quick dessert, enjoy the richness of summer with this Ooey Gooey Lemon Cake, a variation of the Neiman Marcus Cake, which pairs a soft lemony cake with a sweet-tart raspberry drizzle that’s sin on a plate.

And this Easy Lemon Blueberry Cake has tart goodness enhanced by the sweetness of the white chocolate chips making them a must-try this summer.

Ooey Gooey Lemon Cake: See step by step recipe here.

Recipe from Cookin’ Savvy

YIELD: Makes 10 to 12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 stick butter, melted

1 box lemon cake mix

2 eggs

Topping:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

2 eggs

3 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Raspberry Drizzle:

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup orange juice

1 cup fresh raspberries

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350 F. To make cake: In bowl, mix butter, cake mix and eggs until blended well but thick. Spread into buttered 9-by-13-inch pan. In another bowl, using mixer, mix softened cream cheese, eggs and powdered sugar until blended well. Pour over cake mixture but do not mix. Bake 30-35 minutes until edges of cake are golden brown but center is not. Wait until completely cooled to cut, about 1 to 2 hours.

In saucepan over medium heat, add cornstarch and sugar. Mix in water and orange juice. Stir in raspberries and bring to boil. Remove from heat when it starts to thicken.

Drizzle raspberry drizzle over each piece.

Easy Lemon Blueberry Cake: See step by step recipe here.

Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net

YIELD: Makes 8 to 10 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 stick butter melted

1 box lemon cake mix

2 eggs

1/3 cup fresh blueberries

2/3 cup white chocolate chips divided

1/3 cup chopped pecans

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350 F.

In a large bowl, combine butter, cake mix, eggs, blueberries, 1/3 cup white chocolate chips and pecans.

Butter 7-by-11-inch pan and spread mixture evenly into pan. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool, then melt remaining white chocolate chips and drizzle over cake.

Tip: If melted white chocolate chips are too thick, add a little oil before drizzling.