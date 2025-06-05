Let’s Eat: Strawberry desserts to make your summer sweeter

By Heidi Sutton

Summer is right around the corner and that means strawberry season on Long Island. With a variety of gorgeous fresh fruits at your fingertips, why not whip up a fabulous sweet dessert to surprise family or share with friends?

Chocolate and Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bark – SEE VIDEO HERE

Recipe courtesy of Milk Means More

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups plain non-fat Greek yogurt

1/3 cup honey plus additional for drizzling, divided (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup melted dark chocolate

1/2 cup strawberries

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

In medium bowl, combine Greek yogurt, honey and vanilla. On parchment-lined baking sheet, spread Greek yogurt mixture to 1/4-inch thickness. Drop spoonfuls of melted chocolate onto yogurt and use toothpick to drag in circles. Press strawberries and chocolate chips into yogurt.

Freeze at least 3 hours. Remove from freezer and break into pieces.

Strawberry Chiffon Pie

Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups coarsely chopped strawberries

3/4 cup honey, divided

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

1 cup light sour cream

9-inch crumb crust

DIRECTIONS:

In small bowl, mash strawberries and 1/4 cup honey; set aside. In small saucepan, sprinkle gelatin over cold water; let stand five minutes. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup honey. Warm over low heat until gelatin dissolves.

Transfer to large bowl; stir in sour cream. Cover and refrigerate 20 to 30 minutes or until mixture mounds on a spoon when tested.

Using an electric mixer, beat mixture at medium speed until light. Fold in strawberries; mix until well combined. Pour into prepared crust. Cover and refrigerate at least two hours before serving.

Fresh Berry Cream Tart

Recipe courtesy of Family Features

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 box refrigerated pie crust

1 8-ounce package cream cheese softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon orange juice

4 cups assorted fresh whole berries: strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and/or blackberries

1/3 cup red currant jelly melted

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 450°F. Prepare pie crust as directed on package for one-crust baked shell using 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely.

In small bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar and liqueur; beat until smooth and well blended. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly in cooled baked shell. Top with berries; brush berries with melted jelly to glaze. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.