Let’s Eat: Simple and delicious go-to chicken recipes with video

Many families crave those memorable moments together at the dinner table, and in spite of frenetic schedules and seemingly never-ending to-do lists, there are easy ways to make those meals a reality like serving a simple recipe made for sharing like this flavorful French Onion Baked Chicken or Cheesy Baked Mushroom Chicken, courtesy of Family Features.

French Onion Baked Chicken – SEE VIDEO HERE

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Caramelized Onions:

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 medium sweet onions sliced

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 sprigs fresh thyme

3 garlic cloves minced

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

2/3 cup beef broth

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 cup shredded mozzarella gruyere or fontina cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 F. In large pan over medium-high heat, heat oil. Sear chicken breasts 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove from pan.

To make caramelized onions: In separate pan over medium-high heat, heat butter and olive oil. Once butter is melted and bubbling, add onions. Let sit 5 minutes. Turn heat to low and cover onions. Cook 20 minutes, stirring halfway through. Stir in salt, fresh thyme and garlic; cover onions. Cook 10 minutes.

Stir in balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire, beef broth and Dijon mustard. Cover and cook 10-15 minutes, or until onions are brown and jammy. Stir onions every 10 minutes.

Place chicken breasts in greased baking dish. Top with onions then cheese. Place any additional onions in bottom of dish. Bake 30-35 minutes, or until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165 F.

Serve with rice and a vegetable.

Cheesy Baked Mushroom Chicken – SEE VIDEO HERE

YIELD: Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup flour

4 tablespoons butter

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated

1/4 cup green onions sliced

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 375° F. Prepare baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Cut each chicken breast in half. Coat with flour. In large skillet, melt butter. Add chicken to skillet; brown all sides.

Transfer chicken from skillet to 11-by-7-inch baking dish. In skillet, saute sliced mushrooms in remaining butter until softened. Add chicken broth, salt and pepper. Bring to boil then cook 5 minutes. Spoon over chicken. Bake 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cheeses and green onions. Bake 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Serve with green beans and mashed cauliflower.