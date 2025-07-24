Let’s Eat: Serve up this pasta-and-veggie salad in a snap

By Heidi Sutton

Ready-to-cook refrigerated cheese tortellini makes preparation of this delicious pasta-and-veggie salad a snap. Serve with herb biscuits that have a crisp crust and a tender, moist crumb from an unexpected ingredient … cottage cheese. Wonderful warm with butter, of course!

Chopped Broccoli Salad w/Cheese Tortellini

Recipe courtesy of Milk Means More

YIELD: Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup full fat Greek yogurt

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional for pasta water

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (12-ounce) package of refrigerated cheese tortellini

1 head (about 1 pound) broccoli, chopped

1 apple, cored and chopped

1 cup halved red grapes

1/4 cup crumbled cow’s milk Feta cheese

1/4 cup dried cherries

1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup sliced almonds

DIRECTIONS:

In large bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, oil, vinegar, poppy seeds, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper.

Heat large pot of salted water to boiling over high heat. Add tortellini; cook according to package directions. Use slotted spoon to transfer tortellini to colander; rinse with cold water to stop cooking process. Drain tortellini; transfer to bowl with yogurt mixture. Place broccoli in boiling water; cook 1 minute. Drain broccoli and rinse well with cold water; drain. Transfer broccoli to bowl with tortellini.

Add apple, grapes, Feta, cherries, Parmesan and almonds to bowl with tortellini; toss until well combined. Serve immediately or refrigerate up to 2 hours before serving.

Herb Biscuits

Recipe courtesy of Milk Means More

YIELD: Makes 12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon dried minced onion

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 cup cottage cheese, any type

3 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup milk, fat free, 1%, 2% or whole

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheet with nonstick foil. In large bowl stir together flour, baking powder, sugar, Italian seasoning, onion, salt and garlic powder. Cut in cottage cheese and butter until mixture is crumbly. Add milk. Stir until just combined. Drop into 12 mounds on prepared baking sheet. Bake about 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.