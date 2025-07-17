Let’s Eat: Savoring summer salads with gifts from the garden

By Heidi Sutton

Even though salads can be enjoyed year-round, the warmer months signal salad season for some fans of al fresco dining. By the third week of July, home gardeners should be starting to harvest green beans, basil, cherry and grape tomatoes and cucumbers, perfect ingredients for a summer salad.

Try this panzanella salad made with fresh vegetables and whole wheat bread or a refreshing green bean and tomato salad. The deliciously smooth and luscious texture of fresh mozzarella balls perfectly pairs with straight-from-the-garden green beans, basil leaves and cherry tomatoes.

Panzanella Salad

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 whole wheat baguette cut into 1-inch cubes

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil divided

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

salt to taste

pepper to taste

1 cup grape tomatoes halved

1 cucumber diced

3 assorted bell peppers diced

1/2 red onion diced

10 sprigs basil leaves julienned

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350° F.

On baking sheet, spread bread in single layer and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Bake 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove and set aside. In bowl, whisk together garlic, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper with remaining olive oil to make vinaigrette.

In large bowl, toss ingredients together, making sure to coat all ingredients with vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

Green Bean and Tomato Salad

YIELD: Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound fresh green beans, ends trimmed

1 small clove garlic, peeled

3/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon champagne vinegar or unseasoned rice vinegar

1/8 teaspoon salt

dash crushed red pepper flakes

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup 1-inch fresh mozzarella cheese balls (ciliegine), drained and halved (about 5 oz.)

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

DIRECTIONS:

In a Dutch oven cook green beans in 1 to 2 inches of boiling salted water for 4 to 6 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain. Rinse with cold water. Drain well. Loosely cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, for dressing, place garlic in small food processor bowl. Cover and process until finely minced. Add basil, olive oil, vinegar, salt and red pepper. Cover and process until basil is finely chopped.

Just before serving, in large bowl combine cold green beans, tomatoes, mozzarella and red onion. Drizzle with dressing and toss before serving.