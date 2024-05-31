Let’s Eat: Savor spring flavor with fresh seafood recipes

By Heidi Sutton

Seafood is a healthy addition to any diet. Whether it’s fish, mollusks or crustaceans, seafood tends to be lower in calories and saturated fat than meat- or poultry-based protein sources, and it may be rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Shrimp, in particular, is a type of seafood that many people enjoy because it’s not as fishy as other offerings. Try these recipes for Shrimp Pad Thai and crisp and tasty Shrimp Cakes for a delicious home-cooked meal.

Shrimp Pad Thai with Jasmine Rice

Recipe courtesy of Success Rice

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 bag Success Jasmine Rice

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 cup bean sprouts

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons dry roasted peanuts, chopped

4 lime wedges

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare rice according to package directions. Set aside. In small bowl, combine brown sugar, fish sauce, lime juice, soy sauce and chili garlic sauce. Set aside. In large wok or skillet over high heat, heat 1/2 tablespoon oil. Quickly scramble egg. Remove from pan and reserve. Add remaining oil to wok over high heat. Add shrimp and garlic; stir-fry 5 minutes, or until shrimp are cooked. Add reserved sauce and rice; stir-fry 2 minutes. Add green onions and reserved egg; toss to combine.

Divide pad Thai between four bowls. Top each with bean sprouts, cilantro and peanuts. Serve with lime wedges.

Shrimp Cakes with Honey Lemon Aioli

Recipe courtesy of Robin Miller

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound cooked shrimp, tails removed

1⁄4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1⁄4 cup diced red bell pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 large egg

1/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper

4 tablespoons olive oil

For the Honey Lemon Aioli:

1⁄2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon grated fresh lemon zest

DIRECTIONS:

Place the shrimp in a food processor, and pulse on and off until coarsely chopped. Add the breadcrumbs, bell pepper, chives, egg, salt and pepper and pulse on and off until blended. Form the mixture into four patties, each about 1-inch thick. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp patties, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes per side, until golden brown and cooked through.

To make the aioli, whisk together all the ingredients until blended and spoon over shrimp cakes.