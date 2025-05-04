Let’s Eat: Make breakfast special for mom on Mother’s Day

By Heidi Sutton

Whether your breakfast favorites include pastries and pancakes or fruits and French toast, enjoying a meal made with love for mom is a heartwarming way to start Mother’s Day.

Bananas Foster French Toast

Recipe courtesy of Family Features

YIELD: Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

French Toast:

4 eggs

2 cups half-and-half

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 stick butter

1 loaf of bread

Bananas Foster sauce:

1/2 stick butter

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 bananas sliced lengthwise and quartered

DIRECTIONS:

To make French toast: In mixing bowl, combine eggs, half-and-half, cinnamon, sugar and vanilla. Beat until well blended. On nonstick griddle or griddle pan on medium heat, melt butter. Dip each bread slice into egg mixture until fully coated (two times each). Place on griddle and cook until each side is slightly brown.

To make Bananas Foster sauce: Melt butter and brown sugar together; add cinnamon. Once melted into caramel, add sliced bananas. Continue spooning sauce over bananas in pan. Plate French toast and spoon bananas with sauce on top of each French toast stack.

Lavender White Chocolate Scones

Recipe courtesy of Sarah Bates

YIELD: Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon dried lavender buds

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 sticks butter, cold, unsalted – cut in cubes

1 cup milk, buttermilk

1/2 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 cup white chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 400º F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, lavender, salt and baking soda. Add the cubes of butter and using a pastry cutter, mix until it resembles coarse meal. Whisk the buttermilk and vanilla in a small bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir with a wooden spoon until a shaggy dough forms.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead until the dough comes together. Pat into a rectangle, about 10×6. Cut the dough into 12 triangles and divide between the two baking sheets. Brush the top of the scones with some additional buttermilk, then sprinkle with granulated sugar.

Bake scones are golden brown, about 15 minutes. Transfer to wire racks to cool. Add the chocolate chips to a medium bowl and microwave on high for 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until completely melted. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the top of the scones and serve.