Let’s Eat: Lemony delights that capture the taste of summer

By Heidi Sutton

They say that when life gives you lemons, make lemonade … or you could make a lemony dessert!

A traditional summer flavor, you can add a little extra lemon to your gatherings with these Glazed Lemon Cookies, a citrus burst with every bite, or these quick and easy Lemon Bars featuring a soft crust and a tangy, sweet filling topped with powdered sugar.

Glazed Lemon CookieS: SEE VIDEO HERE

Recipe courtesy Milk Means More

YIELD: Makes 15 to 20 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup unsalted butter at room temperature

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

2 tablespoons fresh lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon zest

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350° F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In large bowl, mix butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and mix well. Add lemon zest, lemon juice and lemon extract; beat until combined.

In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda and salt. Slowly beat dry ingredients into wet ingredients. Beat until combined.

Spoon out dough and roll into balls. Place on parchment paper 1 inch apart and lightly press with fingers to slightly flatten dough. Bake 15 minutes, or until edges start to brown. Transfer cookies to wire rack to completely cool.

To make glaze: Whisk powdered sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice until smooth. Dip top sides of cookies into glaze for full coverage.

Lemon Bars – SEE VIDEO HERE

Recipe courtesy of Family Features

YIELD: Makes 18 bars

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus 3 tablespoons

1/2 cup powdered sugar plus for topping

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup butter

4 eggs lightly beaten

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon lemon zest

3/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup light cream half-and-half or milk

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350° F. Line 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil, and grease with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In large bowl, whisk 2 cups flour, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, cornstarch and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles crumbs. Press mixture into bottom of baking pan. Bake 18 to 20 minutes.

To make filling: In medium bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, remaining flour, lemon zest, lemon juice and light cream. Pour filling over hot crust. Bake 15-20 minutes. Cool completely on wire rack. Cut into bars. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.