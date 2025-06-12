Let’s Eat: Grill up a memorable Father’s Day feast this Sunday

By Heidi Sutton

While Father’s Day is for honoring dads, it’s also a great opportunity to honor the men who have been father figures to us — stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles, even friends who have played that role in our lives.

This year, take some extra time to tell those men how much they’ve meant to you. A card or letter, a phone call … or have them over for a special dinner. Grill up Greek Cheeseburgers or Curried Turkey Sliders to make them feel really special. Serve with fries or a pasta salad. And don’t forget dessert!

Greek Cheeseburgers

Recipe courtesy Marcia Stanley

YIELD: Makes 5 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Garlic Mint Sauce

3/4 cup cottage cheese, any type

1/2 cup (2 oz.) cheese, crumbled feta

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

1 teaspoon chopped fresh mint leaves

Sandwiches

1 cup cottage cheese, any type

2 tablespoons dry bread crumbs

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano, or 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 pound lean ground beef

5 hamburger buns

1 1/4 cups baby Arugula

10 thin slices tomato

1/2 cup thinly sliced cucumber

DIRECTIONS:

In large bowl combine 1 cup cottage cheese, bread crumbs, oregano, salt and cayenne pepper. Add ground beef and mix well. Shape into five 1/2-inch-thick patties. Grill directly over medium heat for 10 to 13 minutes or until done (160°F), turning once.

Line bun bottoms with arugula. Top with burgers, tomato slices, cucumber slices, Garlic Mint Sauce and bun tops and serve.

Curried Turkey Sliders

Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net

YIELD: Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound lean ground turkey

1/4 cup finely diced onion

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

12 mini burger or small dinner rolls split and toasted

Chutney:

2 green kiwifruit peeled, finely diced

1 tablespoon golden raisins

2 teaspoons sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

Combine kiwifruit, raisins, sugar and salt in small bowl and mix. Make chutney just prior to serving. Preheat grill to medium. Combine turkey, onions, cilantro, curry powder, salt and pepper in medium bowl. Shape into 12 2-inch mini burger patties. Grill patties for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, turning once, until cooked through. Place on buns; top with chutney before serving.