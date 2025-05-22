Let’s Eat: Easy peasy side dishes for Memorial Day

By Heidi Sutton

Grills are in full use and easy sides are a must at any Memorial Day gathering. Try this refreshing Mediterranean-inspired Cucumber Yogurt Salad or this delicious potato salad, guaranteed hits to serve with burgers, steak, sausages, grilled salmon, shrimp or chicken skewers and more at this weekend’s barbecues.

Cucumber Yogurt Salad

Recipe by Elle Penner

YIELD: Serves 6

INGREDIENTS:

2 to 3 large English cucumbers

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

2/3 cup full-fat, plain Greek yogurt

1/2 large lemon, zested and juiced, plus more zest for garnish

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced or pressed

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 small red onion, sliced thin

1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare the cucumbers. Slice the cucumbers into ¼-inch slices. Place them in a large colander and lightly sprinkle with about ½ teaspoon salt. Toss to coat and place the colander on a dry dish towel in the refrigerator for 15-20 minutes to remove the excess water.

Make the dressing. In a large serving bowl, combine the Greek yogurt, lemon zest and juice, red wine vinegar, garlic, the remaining salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Stir to combine and store the dressing in the fridge until your cucumbers are ready.

Assemble the salad. Transfer the salted cucumbers to a paper towel and pat dry. Remove the yogurt mixture from the fridge. Combine the cucumbers, onions, dill, and mint in the dressing bowl and toss to coat well. Sprinkle with additional dill, mint, lemon zest, and freshly ground black pepper. Serve immediately.

Potato Salad – SEE VIDEO HERE

Recipe courtesy of Cookin’ Savvy

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

3 pounds potatoes

4 boiled eggs coarsely chopped

2 dill pickles

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 package real bacon pieces 2 1/2 ounces

2 cups mayonnaise

2 tablespoons mustard

salt to taste

pepper to taste

smoked paprika for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Coarsely chop potatoes. In Dutch oven, boil until fork tender. Drain then add coarsely chopped eggs and pickles. Add garlic powder, onion powder, bacon pieces, mayonnaise and mustard. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix well. Transfer to large bowl and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours. Garnish with smoked paprika before serving.