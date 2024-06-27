Let’s Eat: Bring on the stars, stripes and sweet treats!

By Heidi Sutton

Celebrate America with sweet dessert favorites that don’t call for wasting a sunny day in the kitchen. Single-serve solutions like Peanut Butter Cookie Banana Pudding and Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches are perfect for sharing with guests, whether you’re hosting a pool party or calling over loved ones for a backyard barbecue on the Fourth of July.

Peanut Butter Cookie Banana Pudding

Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission

YIELD: Makes 12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 box (5.1 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix

3 cups cold milk

1 package (16 ounces) peanut butter sandwich cookies, divided

12 canning jars (1/4 pint each)

2 to 3 bananas

Frozen whipped topping, thawed

DIRECTIONS:

In large measuring cup, whisk pudding mix and milk until thoroughly combined. Set aside to soft set, about 5 minutes. Cut or break six cookies in half and set aside. Pour remainder of package in 1-gallon bag, seal it and use rolling pin to crush cookies.

Spoon layer of cookie crumbs in bottom of each jar, reserving some for topping. Top with layer of vanilla pudding. Cut one banana in half lengthwise and slice. Put layer of bananas on top of pudding. Top bananas with another layer of pudding. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Refrigerate until ready to serve. To serve, top with whipped topping and sprinkle with crushed cookies. Serve each with broken cookie half.

Note: Twelve 1/4-pint canning jars fit into disposable foil lasagna pan with clear lid for easy refrigeration and transportation.

See video on how to make this recipe here.

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches

Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission

YIELD: Makes 12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

24 fresh baked chocolate chip cookies (about 3 inches in diameter), cooled

1 1/2 cups creamy or crunchy peanut butter

1 1/2 quarts vanilla ice cream, slightly softened

chopped peanuts, for topping

mini chocolate chips, for topping

toasted coconut, for topping

DIRECTIONS:

On 12 cookies, top sides down, spread layer of peanut butter. Add one scoop of ice cream to each. Create sandwiches by topping with remaining cookies. Roll edges of ice cream in chopped peanuts, mini chocolate chips or toasted coconut, if desired. Place on baking sheet in freezer and freeze until firm. Serve slightly frozen.

See video on how to make this recipe here.