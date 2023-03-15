Let’s Eat: Add a minty dessert to your St. Patrick’s Day celebration

By Heidi Sutton

St. Patrick’s Day may call to mind hearty meals and pots o’ gold, but that doesn’t mean sweets can’t be part of the equation, too. If you’re in a crunch for St. Patrick’s Day and need something glowing with green, these two desserts are sure to have everyone coming back for seconds.

Served with a tall glass of milk, these Lucky Shamrock Cookies are as green as four-leaf clovers and have delicious chocolate chips mixed throughout for some extra sweet flavor and this green Minty Shake is a cold, refreshing way to honor the colorful tradition.

Lucky Shamrock Cookies

YIELD: Makes 24 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

2 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/4 cups sugar

2 eggs

30 drops green food coloring

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

1 package (12 ounces) chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 375 F. In large bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt until blended. Set aside. In medium bowl, beat butter and sugar until combined. Add eggs, food coloring and peppermint extract; beat until combined.

Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients; beat until combined. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop spoonfuls of cookie dough onto baking sheet. Bake 11 to 14 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on wire racks.

Minty Shake

YIELD: Serves 1

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup whipping cream

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

2 teaspoons powdered sugar

1/2 cup milk

1 3/4 ounces Baileys Irish Cream liqueur

3 scoops mint chocolate chip ice cream

chocolate syrup

chopped sugar cookies, for garnish

pistachios, for garnish

mint chocolate candy, for garnish

green sanding sugar for garnish (optional)

green sprinkles for garnish (optional)

maraschino cherry for garnish (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Using mixer, whisk whipping cream until soft peaks form. Add peppermint extract and powdered sugar; mix until well blended. Set aside. In blender, blend milk, liqueur and ice cream until smooth. Drizzle chocolate syrup inside soda glass. Pour ice cream mixture into glass. Top with whipped cream and garnish with cookies, pistachios and mint chocolate candy, if desired. Garnishes can also include green sanding sugar, green sprinkles and a cherry on top.