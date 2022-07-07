Let the Sun Shine exhibit opens at the Port Jefferson Village Center

By Tara Mae

When people think of watercolors, Claude Monet’s technique is perhaps a person’s primary reference. But watercolor collective Night Heron Artists presents evidence that it is time to expand one’s mental palette with its latest exhibit, Let the Sun Shine, which explores the versatility of the form. The show will be on view on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center through Aug. 24.

“In my opinion watercolor is very different today than what it was; there are pieces today that are not watery, but more specific and defined,” said Night Heron Treasurer Ellen Ferrigno.

Featuring approximately 110 works of art by nearly three dozen artists, the exhibit also includes acrylic, gouache, pastel, and multi-media pieces in addition to the many watercolors.

“Most artists explore other mediums and it enhances the show, having some pieces that stray from watercolor,” said Night Heron artist Gail Chase.

Participants submitted on average three pieces to the show and many of them contributed to a collaborative watercolor, a focal point of Let the Sun Shine. The as-of-yet untitled work, a 20”x22” painting of sunflowers, was inspired by the war in Ukraine.

“With a war raging in Ukraine that is threatening its sovereignty, we felt that an awareness of the people’s courage and perseverance in their battle to remain free would best be illustrated through their flower, the sunflower,” said Ferrigno.

The painting is encompassed by several individual sunflower renderings. This arrangement greets visitors as they come up the stairs to the 2nd floor of the Village Center, where the exhibit is displayed.

While the artists frequently present one collaborative work in their exhibits —they once made a puzzle for the Port Jefferson Village Center and last year they painted birds on individual canvases that were then placed on a driftwood tree — this is on a different scale.

“This project was much more involved and a bigger piece as well,” Chase said. Working on it three people at a time, the Night Herons completed the endeavor in about one month, a passion project for the group.

“People really spent time on this and you can see that; they didn’t just slap paint on the paper. The majority of our members contributed to it,” Ferrigno said.

Such attention to detail and collaboration are tenets the Night Herons have observed since founder Adelaide Silkworth first invited an assortment of artistically minded people to paint at her house on Night Heron Drive in Stony Brook some 30 years ago.

When she moved out of state, the Night Herons, having realized that they did not want to stop meeting despite the loss of their mentor, found a new home at the Port Jefferson Village Center.

An egalitarian group, there are no regular instructors, rather participants share their expertise and knowledge with their compatriots, enabling people to organically improve their skills.

“We occasionally invite a guest presenter to teach different techniques: landscapes, for example, but generally we assist each other,” Night Heron Mary-Jo Re said. “There are really so many excellent artists and you learn so much.”

General administrative tasks, such as coordinating visiting artists, updating procedures, and finalizing bylaws, are handled by two co-leaders, the secretary, and treasurer. The Night Heron Artists meet every Thursday on the third floor of the Village Center, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The lighting on the third floor, overlooking harbor, is the best for painting,” Re said. Ferrigno added that it is “a most inspiring view for artists.”

There are currently 30 dues-paying members and 3 guests who pay on a per diem basis. Membership is $7.50 a week, paid in 10 week increments. Guests pay $10 per class. “We have artists of all levels, people who are just beginning, people midway though their art journey, and people who are very accomplished,” Chase said.

Having recently moved to a larger room on the third floor, each person now has his or her own table at which to work. The collective, currently seeking new members, prides itself on being a welcoming, inclusive haven for art enthusiasts.

“What I love about the group is how generous everyone is with their expertise: sharing paints, discussing technique, brainstorming ideas for paintings, and critiquing each other’s work,” co-leader Leslie Hand said. “My own work has grown in leaps and bounds due to this group. My mother was a watercolorist and I think she would be proud of how far I have come.”

Indeed, creative fulfillment and personal connections are perhaps the most profound legacy of the Night Heron Artists and Let the Sun Shine.

“This whole experience of being a Night Heron is one of the joys and blessings of my life,” Chase said.

The community is invited to an art reception on Friday, July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Port Jefferson Village Center is located at 101 E Broadway, Port Jefferson. For more information, cal 631-473-4778 or visit www.portjeff.com/gallery.