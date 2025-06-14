Leisure Village Senior Club donates $11,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

On June 2, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner attended a special presentation at Leisure

Village, where the Leisure Village Senior Club proudly donated $11,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research

Hospital.

In recognition of the club’s outstanding fundraising efforts and generous contribution, Councilwoman Bonner

presented the group with an official Town Certificate of Appreciation. The donation reflects months of

dedication, teamwork, and compassion from the senior residents who were determined to make a meaningful

impact on the lives of children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

“It’s incredibly heartwarming to see the Leisure Village Senior Club come together for such an important

cause,” said Councilwoman Bonner. “Their selflessness, community spirit, and generosity are truly inspiring,

and I was honored to recognize their efforts on behalf of the Town of Brookhaven.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital continues to lead the way in treating and defeating childhood cancer and other serious diseases. Contributions like this help ensure that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.