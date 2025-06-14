Leisure Village Senior Club donates $11,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
On June 2, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner attended a special presentation at Leisure
Village, where the Leisure Village Senior Club proudly donated $11,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research
Hospital.
In recognition of the club’s outstanding fundraising efforts and generous contribution, Councilwoman Bonner
presented the group with an official Town Certificate of Appreciation. The donation reflects months of
dedication, teamwork, and compassion from the senior residents who were determined to make a meaningful
impact on the lives of children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
“It’s incredibly heartwarming to see the Leisure Village Senior Club come together for such an important
cause,” said Councilwoman Bonner. “Their selflessness, community spirit, and generosity are truly inspiring,
and I was honored to recognize their efforts on behalf of the Town of Brookhaven.”
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital continues to lead the way in treating and defeating childhood cancer and other serious diseases. Contributions like this help ensure that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.