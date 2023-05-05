Leigh-Anne Amore, Stephanie Gopen join Cona Elder Law in Melville

1 of 2

Cona Elder Law has announced Leigh-Anne Amore and Stephanie Gopen have joined the firm as Associate Attorneys in the Melville office.

Ms. Amore is admitted to the bar in New York and New Jersey and was named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers in 2022. She received her law degree from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School in 2011 and her undergraduate degree from State University of New York at Albany. She previously was an associate at Craco & Ellsworth LLP, Russo Law Group, P.C. and Fratello & Fox, P.C. She resides in Port Jefferson.

Ms. Gopen is also licensed to practice law in New York and New Jersey. She received her law degree in 2013 from New York Law School and her master’s degree in Taxation from New York Law School in 2020 and is a graduate of Binghamton University. Ms. Gopen previously was an associate at Cooperman Lester Miller Carus. and she resides in East Meadow.

“Leigh-Anne and Stephanie add to our already strong team of attorneys in trusts and estates. They bring valuable experience in estate and tax planning, probate and estate administration and in the areas of guardianship proceedings in the Surrogate’s Court as well as the Supreme Court. We are thrilled to welcome them to Cona Elder Law,” said Jennifer Cona, Founder and Managing Partner.