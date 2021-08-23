Legislator Trotta holds food drive for St. Vincent de Paul in Kings Park

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta is hosting a summer drive to collect non-perishable items for school lunches, snacks and personal care products for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, located at St. Joseph’s Church, 59 Church Street, Kings Park. The pantry is open on Monday and Thursday form 1pm until 4pm. To speak with someone at the pantry, please call 631-269-6635.

Specific items that they are seeking include snack size cookies, chips, pretzels, juice boxes, small bottled water, and salsa and chips. They also need such staples as small bottles of cooking oil, sugar, flour, mustard, mayonnaise, jarred sauce, breadcrumbs, Hamburger Helper, pickles, canned fruit, boxed milk, Pop Tarts and sandwich bags. Personal care items requested are shaving cream, razors, tissues, small hand sanitizers, and laundry detergent.

“During this difficult time, especially after the pandemic, it is important to help our fellow neighbors so donations of the aforementioned items may be dropped off at my office at 59 Landing Avenue, Suite 1 A, Smithtown, from now until September 10, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta. For more information, please call Legislator Trotta’s office at 631-854-3900.