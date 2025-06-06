Legislator Rob Trotta attends Eagle Scout Ceremony for Troop 539G in Kings Park

Since being sworn in as a Suffolk County Legislator in January 2015, Legislator Rob Trotta has attended numerous ceremonies where boy scouts have been recognized for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award in scouting. Recently, Legislator Trotta had the opportunity to attend several events recognizing female Eagle Scouts. Most recently for Alyssa Faro of Kings Park on May 30 who had attained the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 539G, which was formed in 2019.

Alyssa earned more than 21 merit badges and held various leadership positions, as well as completing her community service project where she organized and supervised a soccer clinic for Smithtown schools.

“I wouldn’t miss this event for the world. I am so proud of Alyssa for completing the requirements for becoming an Eagle Scout. It is important that she remembers that this achievement will be with her for the rest of her life,” said Legislator Rob Trotta.