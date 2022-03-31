Legislator Kara Hahn honors ‘The Social Brain’

March is national Brain Injury Awareness Month, and in recognition Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) honored Selden based not-for-profit “The Social Brain” for its work to support the needs of impacted individuals and families on March 8.

“The Social Brain” works to reduce the social isolation that is often associated with a brain injury diagnosis by holding monthly events that include sports programs, bowling, baseball games, art paint nights, nature walks and picnics for individuals and families. Additionally, the organization increases awareness of brain injuries through its community outreach efforts at local schools and neighborhood events.

According to the Brain Injury Association of America, more than 3.6 million people of all ages sustain brain injuries in the United States every year with over 5.6 million Americans living with a permanent brain injury-related disability.

In 2007, Suffolk County declared each second week of March as Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Week. With a goal to further public recognition of brain injuries, Legislator Hahn this month introduced legislation to illuminate the County’s H. Lee Dennison Building in green each March beginning in 2023.