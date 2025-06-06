Legislator Englebright recognizes Calverton recycling facility fire first responders

A message from Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright:

At approximately 2 a.m. on June 4, a fire broke out at the Crown Recycling Facility in Calverton. Thirty-five fire departments across Suffolk County acted swiftly and were able to contain the fire after more than nine hours.

These efforts are a testament to their rapid response and unwavering commitment to protecting lives, property and the surrounding community. Thank you to the Suffolk County fire departments, emergency medical services and all supporting agencies for their rapid response, professionalism and dedication.