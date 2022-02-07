Legislator Bontempi honors longtime community volunteer

At the February 1st general meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature, Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (Centerport) presented longtime community volunteer, Bea Hartigan, with an official proclamation to honor her service. The presentation of the proclamation was accompanied by a speech made by Bontempi highlighting Bea’s various contributions and special qualities as a human being.

“Bea Hartigan is the epitome of community service. Due to her positive impact on those with whom she interacts and being truly omnipresent, she has become a relied upon leader. Her work with charities and passion for inspiring others to better themselves makes me proud to have her here in Huntington,” said Bontempi.

Perhaps, Bea is best known for her more 50 years of service with the Townwide Fund of Huntington, an organization that assists with numerous local charitable causes. Just as impressive is her consistent participation in the Thanks4giving Charity Run for 40 years now. There is a lot more to her record of generosity, including but not limited to volunteering with the Red Cross, coaching youth swimming competitions and teaching CPR and water-related safety courses.

“After learning just a little bit about Bea’s background, one cannot help but be impressed and inspired. I look forward to hearing more about her success stories in the years to come,” added Bontempi.