Legislator Bontempi congratulates Boys State and Girls State students

Suffolk County Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R – 18 th L.D.) recently attended a reception at the Northport American Legion honoring the 2023 students of the Boys State and Girls State programs. As proud parents, members of the American Legion and elected officials looked on at the event, the youths shared about their individual experiences and what they learned.

“Boys State and Girls State are terrific programs that really do not get the attention that they deserve,” said Bontempi. “The programs are unique in that they don’t only provide a practical education in civics, but also promote patriotic values that inspire young people to be engaged citizens and leaders.”

A noteworthy component of the programs has the students act out the legislative process by taking on simulated elected roles and tackling a relevant issue. Exercises like these, combined with other educational activities, fill an often overlooked gap when it comes to preparing young adults for the future in this increasingly complex world.

“Without understanding government on a basic and local level, many people are shortchanging themselves,” added Bontempi. “The earlier people are equipped with this knowledge, the easier it will be for their voices to be heard. I am so grateful that the American Legion continues to deliver these opportunities to the up-and-coming generations.”

If you would like to learn more about the Boys State and Girls State programs, please visit: https://www.legion.org/boysnation/about.