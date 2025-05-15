Leg. Rebecca Sanin honors Edwin Rivera, local entrepreneur and advocate for inclusive fitness

Suffolk County Legislator Rebecca Sanin (D-Huntington) recently recognized Edwin Rivera, Co-Founder and CEO of New York Fitness and Boxing (NYFB), for his transformative contributions to health, wellness, and inclusion in the Huntington community.

For over 15 years, Rivera has led NYFB with a powerful mission: to make fitness accessible and meaningful for individuals of all ages and abilities. NYFB, founded on the principle that “anyone can box,” offers cardio-boxing classes designed to meet diverse needs while fostering a culture of encouragement and empowerment.

Among its most impactful initiatives is The Box Fitness Experience—a groundbreaking boxing and fitness program specifically designed for individuals with special needs. Co-founded by Rivera’s daughter, Alexia, who has Down syndrome, the program was inspired by her journey and is a testament to the Rivera family’s commitment to inclusion.

NYFB also offers specialized programming for individuals battling Parkinson’s disease and provides free fitness classes to those undergoing cancer treatment, underscoring the gym’s deep commitment to wellness for all.

“Edwin Rivera is not only a dynamic entrepreneur, but a compassionate leader who has made it his mission to lift others up through fitness, innovation and inclusion,” said Legislator Sanin.

“Thanks to his vision, NYFB has become a beacon of strength and community in Suffolk County—and a place where every individual is welcomed, valued and empowered.”

Beyond his work at NYFB, Rivera is co-inventor of the Aqua Training Bag, a water-based heavy bag used worldwide by professional fighters and fitness enthusiasts. Developed with business partner William Ryder, the Aqua Bag offers a low-impact, high-performance workout and has become a global innovation in the fitness industry.

Rivera also owns Harbor Paint, a commercial painting company based in Huntington Station, and previously worked as a regulatory compliance officer on Wall Street. Raised in Brooklyn, Rivera’s passion for boxing began in his youth and has since evolved into a lifelong dedication to community-building through sport and entrepreneurship.

Legislator Sanin presented Rivera with a County proclamation in recognition of his exceptional leadership, joined by community members and Rivera’s family, including his wife, Alexandria, and daughter, Alexia.