Last Chance Animal Rescue to hold golf fundraiser and charity dinner

Last Chance Animal Rescue, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization that has saved over 20,000 animals since 2008, will celebrate a decade of saving lives with its 10th Annual Golf Fundraiser and Charity Dinner at Stonebridge Golf Links & Country Club, 2000 Raynor’s Way in Smithtown on Monday, August 5 starting at 11:30 a.m.

Serving as the rescue group’s largest fundraiser of the year, the event will feature special guest, NY Mets legend and Hall of Famer Howard Johnson.

After a day of competing in 18-holes of golf, complete with individual hole contests and a complimentary beverage cart, participants can enjoy a three hour open bar and buffet dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. with raffles, a silent and online auction, live music by George A. Barry and more. The silent and online auctions will include items such as: a day on the East End, a kayak, $500 Amazon gift cards, restaurant gift cards, and so much more!

All proceeds from the event benefit the organization’s efforts to rescue animals from in-humane kill shelters and relocate them to safe facilities and foster homes. For more information or to register, visit LCARescuegolf.com.