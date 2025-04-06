Last call for Gurwin Photo Contest entries

Calling all photographers! Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 50 Hauppauge Road in Commack is accepting applications for its 2025 Photo Contest through April 15.

Amateur photographers and students are invited to submit their best photos for a chance to win a recognition award and cash prizes and the opportunity to have their work permanently displayed in the Center’s renowned Tiffen Gallery for the enjoyment of residents, staff and visitors.

The Contest garners nearly 1000 submissions each year from across the globe which are judged by a panel of professional photographers for clarity, composition, subject matter and suitability for display at the nursing and rehabilitation center.

Grand Prize, Honorable Mentions, as well as a Best-in-Show winner will be awarded in 12 categories: Landscapes, Travel, People, Pets, Children, Wildlife, Nature, Still Life, Student, Altered/Enhanced, Long Island/ New York and Action/ Sports. Gurwin residents and staff also weigh-in on their favorites for a “Resident/ Staff Selection” winner.

Photos chosen by the judges are enlarged to 20×28 prints, beautifully framed and displayed in Gurwin’s 460-bed nursing and rehabilitation center.

“Each year we are so very impressed by the incredible work submitted and grateful for the support shown to our Center, and in turn, the residents in our care,” said Stuart B. Almer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gurwin Healthcare System.

Entry forms are available for download here or via email at [email protected]. Up to seven 8×10 printed photos per photographer at a $5 donation per entry will be accepted. Deadline for submissions is April 15. Winners are revealed at an awards presentation ceremony at Gurwin.

For more information, call the Gurwin Corporate Communications office at 631- 715-2562 or 631-715-2569.