Laser Grateful Dead premieres tonight at Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium

Opens Friday, September 10, at 10 p.m.

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will premiere a new show, Laser Grateful Dead, on Friday, September 10, at 10 p.m. The show will run on Friday nights through September. Appropriate for ages 13 and up.

The playlist includes fan favorites Truckin’, Fire on the Mountain, Friend of the Devil, One More Saturday Night, and Sugar Magnolia.

“Laser Grateful Dead is our newest planetarium laser show, and we think it’s absolutely fantastic! Laser lights fill the entire dome with an endless array of colors and mind-blowing graphics. Beams of light appear to emerge through the air and across the dome though an atmospheric haze. We encourage visitors to tap their feet, clap their hands, and dance in their chairs during this epic experience of one of the greatest bands of all time,” said Dave Bush, director of the Planetarium.

Schedule:

Tickets: Adults, $17; seniors (age 62 plus) and students with ID, $15; children 12 and under, $14.

To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. For more information, call 631-854-5579.