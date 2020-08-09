Kings Park Woman Seriously Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police 4th Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman in Kings Park Aug. 8.

Vincent La Rose was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang eastbound on Fort Salonga Road near the intersection of the Sunken Meadow Parkway when he swerved to avoid another vehicle that made a U-turn in front of him. La Rose lost control of the vehicle before it rolled over several times, striking a utility pole at approximately 2:25 p.m.

Dawn La Rose, 59, of Kings Park, a passenger in the vehicle, was seriously injured and transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. Vincent La Rose, 63, of Kings Park, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information is asked to call the 4th squad at 631-854-8452.