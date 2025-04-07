Kings Park resident Susan Benjes recognized as 13th Leg. District Irish American of Distinction

In 2019, the Suffolk County Legislature passed a resolution requesting each Legislator to select an “Irish American Person of Distinction” who resides in his or her district to be honored at the Irish American Heritage Celebration in Hauppauge during the month of March.

On March 26, a celebration was held at the Dennison Building in Hauppauge to recognize each legislator’s honoree. Several Irish singers and the Suffolk County Police Emerald Society Pipe Band entertained the honorees and their families, as well as various county officials.

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta (D-Setauket) named Susan Benjes, a resident of Kings Park, as Irish American of Distinction for the County’s 13th Legislative District.

Benjes is a proud Irish American as her grandfather came to the United States for a better life and eventually found one in Kings Park. She grew up in Kings Park and graduated from Kings Park High School. She worked at Kings Park Psychiatric Hospital and earned a nursing degree. She transferred to Pilgram State Hospital where she worked until her retirement. She was honored to be this year’s Grand Marshal.

Legislator Trotta said, “I have known Sue for years and she is so involved in the community – volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Pantry at St. Joseph’s Church in Kings Park, organizing class reunions, collecting donations for people in need and serving on the Kings Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.”