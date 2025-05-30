Kings Park remembers our patriots with Memorial Day parade and ceremony

1 of 27

By Michael Scro

Kings Park American Legion Post 944 hosted a Memorial Day parade and ceremony May 26 honoring all U.S. military members who have died serving their country. The patriotic parade of local veterans, police, fire department, Boys and Girls Scouts, Kings Park school district students and friends and families began at the corner of Church Street and Old Dock Road to Main Street and assembled at Veterans Plaza for an emotional and solemn ceremony.

Hosted by American Legion Post 944 Commander Hans Richter, the ceremony featured an opening prayer by Father Peter Dugandzic from St. Joseph’s Church in Kings Park; speeches by Vietnam War Veteran and Town of Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R), U.S. Marine Corps veteran and commander of VFW Post 5796 Eric Burnett, New York State Senator Mario Mattera (R, C, St. James), and a keynote speech by Pastor of CenterPoint Church and Coast Guard veteran Tom Walsh. Over 15 wreaths were laid around the plaza memorial site, and closing prayer by American Legion Post 944 Chaplin John Carman.

Richter read aloud tallies provided by the U.S. government of how many American soldiers have been killed in wars since the American Revolution, including the names of those from Kings Park. Walsh read aloud the world famous Gettysburg Address given by President Abraham Lincoln. Burnett and Mattera both spoke of the importance of Memorial Day for the community and younger generation, and Wehrheim spoke about Daniel Flynn, a close personal friend of his who was killed in the Vietnam War and has Daniel J. Flynn Memorial Park dedicated to his memory and service.

Among those in attendance for the parade and ceremony were past Suffolk County American Legion Commander Ken Dolan, Town of Islip Councilwoman Lisa Inzerillo, Smithtown Superintendent of Highways Robert Murphy, Smithtown Parks Department Director Joseph Arico, Kings Park Fire Department Chief Philip Carroll, Suffolk County Legislator Trotta and New York State Assemblyman Michael Fitzpatrick.

— All photos by Michael Scro/Media Origin