Kings Park man reported missing

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Kings Park man who was reported missing.

Trevor Verga last spoke to a family member on the phone at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 20. He was reported missing by a family member at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Verga’s 2019 Dodge Ram was located in the parking lot of 500 East Long Beach Road, Nissequogue. Video surveillance from the parking lot shows a man matching Verga’s description exiting the vehicle at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Verga, 45, is white, 5 feet 10 inches, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Verga’s location to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.