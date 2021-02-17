King Kullen raises $23,000 to fight hunger on LI

King Kullen recently came to the aid of Long Islanders in need by hosting its annual in-store “Check Out Hunger” campaign, raising $23,000. The campaign ran in all King Kullen and Wild by Nature stores. The money was donated to the Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank, which has served the hungry on Long Island since 1980.

“The need for emergency food supplies on Long Island was never greater than in 2020. The pandemic and weakened economy impacted families and people of all ages throughout Nassau and Suffolk,” said King Kullen Executive Vice President Joseph W. Brown, who also serves as President, Wild by Nature Markets, and Past Board President of Long Island Cares.

“Once again, Long Island Cares helped provide food where and when it was needed, and our customers again contributed to the ‘Check Out Hunger’ campaign. King Kullen and Wild by Nature have been proud to support Long Island Cares for many years and remain committed to fighting hunger on Long Island,” he added.

In 1997, King Kullen was the first supermarket chain to participate in the annual “Check Out Hunger” campaign, a unique partnership between Long Island Cares and the shopping community in which customers can make a donation with a coupon when checking out at the supermarket register. One hundred percent of all donations go to Long Island Cares.

“King Kullen and Wild by Nature have made a meaningful difference in the fight against hunger,” observed Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Paule T. Pachter. “Their customers continue to generously support our mission and we are forever grateful for their support all these years.”