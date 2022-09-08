Kids Korner: Sept. 8 to 15, 2022

PROGRAMS

Fall Crafternoons

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor through the month of September to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids and seniors. Call 367-3418.

Fall Painting Workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9, St. James hosts an in-studio painting workshop on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Join Miss Linda in some autumn fun as she teaches you how to make a Hello Fall! scarecrow painting. $50 includes an 11″x14″ canvas and all art supplies. To register, call 250-9009 or visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Family Hour Sunday

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington presents Family Hour Sunday on Sept. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects! $10 per child, adults free. Limited to one adult per family group Advance registration recommended by visiting www.heckscher.org. Walk-ins welcome as space allows. Call 380-3230.

For the Birds

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, King Park presents a Tiny Tots program titled For the Birds on Sept. 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children and their parents will learn about birds and connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. For ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. Call 269-4333 to register.

FILM

‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema For Kids series with a screening of Kiki’s Delivery Service on Sept. 11 at noon. A resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt. Don’t miss this delightfully imaginative and timeless story of a young girl finding her way in the world, featuring the voices of Kirsten Dunst, Janeane Garofalo, Phil Hartman, and Debbie Reynolds. Rated G. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children. Call 423-7610 or visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. This Disney love story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the hideous Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved the curse will end. If he does not learn his lesson before the last enchanted rose petal falls, he and his household of enchanted objects will be doomed for all eternity. Enjoy the songs we all love such as “Be Our Guest” and “Tale as Old as Time.” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 2022-2023 children’s theater season with A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 8 to 22 with a sensory sensitive performance on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. On this journey to find spook-tacular promise, Abner and company learn the power of helping others. Hilarious hijinks and a message of cooperation highlight this delightful musical for the entire family. All tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.