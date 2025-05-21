Kids Korner: May 22 to 29, 2025

PROGRAMS

World Turtle Day Celebration

Join the Cold Spring Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor in celebrating World Turtle Day on May 23 and May 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a scavenger hunt and crafts. On May 24, enjoy turtle encounters at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. along with a feeding demo at noon. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 5 to 12. 516-692-6768

Open Farm Days

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket will be open to the public this weekend, May 24 and May 25, in celebration of Memorial Day from noon to 4 p.m. Tour the farm, visit with the animals, see the new babies and enjoy the Big Swing with an open mic event on a Model T truck on Saturday and sheep sheering demonstrations on Sunday. Admission is $12 adults, $10 seniors and children. 631-689-8172

Open Play at the Explorium

The Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson will be open on May 24 and May 25 for Open Play from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Join them in celebrating STEM, Space, Math, and Makers with hands-on activities, crafts, and more. Admission is $8 adults, $6 children. 631-331-3277

Flag Craft for Memorial Day

Drop by the Cold Spring Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Make Your Own Flag craft on May 24 or May 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 5 to 12. 516-692-6768

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on May 26 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

THEATER

‘The SpongeBob Musical’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents The SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition by the Engeman Players on May 27 and June 2 at 7 p.m. Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Why, it’s SpongeBob SquarePants! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. Tickets are $25. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hysterical musical retelling of the wonderful story Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs from May 31 to June 21 with a sensory friendly performance on June 1 at 11 a.m. Come on down for this daffy tale with a Queen, a Witch, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven crazy dwarfs that are guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Tickets are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘The Muppets Take Manhattan’

As part of its Cinema for Kids series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents The Muppets Take Manhattan on May 25 at noon. When Kermit the Frog and friends start a stage act, they decide to take the show from their college town to Broadway. However, once the Muppets wind up in New York City, they have difficulty finding financial support for the production, instead running into cheats like Murray Plotsky. Unable to stage the show, the group splits up, and they all take different jobs around the country. Just as Kermit thinks he has finally found a backer, an accident gives him amnesia. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 kids. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

OPEN CAST CALL

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport will hold open auditions for ages 12 to 18 on May 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to join the Engeman Select Players for two performances of Grease School Edition. Call backs will be on June 19 and 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and classes begin on July 1. Performances will be held on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. Call 631-261-2900 to register.

