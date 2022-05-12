Kids Korner: May 12 to May 19, 2022

PROGRAMS

Caterpillars and Critters

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket presents a children’s workshop,Caterpillars and Critters, on May 14 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Learn about bugs and critters that live in the garden and help it grow! Make and take home a foot long caterpillar that will grow into a flower garden. Visit the farm’s gardens, take a tour of the farm and a tractor ride too! For ages 3 to 12. $40 per child. To register, call 689-812 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Baby Animal Day

Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank hosts a Baby Animal Day on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come enjoy a day on the farm with baby animals, wagon rides, food trucks, games, live music, Touch -A-Truck, K-9 demonstrations and more! Admission is $15 per person ages 3 and up at Eventbrite.com, $20 at the gate. Held rain or shine. For more information, call 852-4600.

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Superheroes of the Sky on May 14 from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the birds of prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about a bald eagle, turkey vultures, owls, hawks and many more. Event will be held weather permitting. Meet behind main house at picnic tables. $10 per adult, $5 per child. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Touch-a-Truck event

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach invites the community to a Touch-a-Truck drop-in event on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can explore various vehicles, sit in the driver’s seat and discover the world of trucks. This unique event will feature large trucks and heavy equipment from law enforcement, fire departments, commercial companies, industrial companies and more. No registration required. Call 585-9393 ext. 559.

THEATER

Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’

We’re all in this together! Disney Channel’s smash hit musical comes to life at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown in Disney’s High School Musical Jr. from April 15 to May 15. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. The show’s infectious songs will have you dancing in your seats! All seats are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Pinkalicious The Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Pinkalicious The Musical from May 28 to July 3. Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe — a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament. Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on May 28, June 4, 11 and 18 at 11 a.m. with a sensory sensitive performance on June 12 at 11 a.m. Join Theater Three for a hysterical retelling of a wonderful story with a Queen, a Witch, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven dwarfs guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Costumes encouraged. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.