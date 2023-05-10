Kids Korner: May 11 to May 18, 2023

PROGRAMS

Baby Animal Day

Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank will host a Baby Animal Day on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.) Bring your family and friends to enjoy a day on the farm with baby animals, wagon rides, food trucks, games, and more! All guests ages 3+ are required to have a ticket. Tickets are $15 per person in advance at eventbrite.com, $20 at the gate. Call 631-852-4600 for more information.

Teddy Bear Clinic

Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson hosts a Teddy Bear Clinic on May 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. Don’t miss this unique workshop with special guests from Stony Brook University. Bring in your favorite teddy bear for a check-up and learn about health and wellness in a fun and interactive way.

Stony Brook University Nursing Department will be on hand to help you check your teddy’s vital signs, give them a vaccine shot, learn to bandage boo-boos, check mental health, and promote body positivity and good nutrition. This event is free with admission of $5. Register at www.longislandexplorium.org. For more information, call 631-331-3277.

Crafternoons at the library

Children ages 3 to 12 are invited to drop by Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on May 13 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. to make a Mother’s Day-themed button sign. Open to all. No registration required. Questions? Call 631-941-4080.

Welcome, Summer Birds

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program for ages 3 to 5, Welcome, Summer Birds on May 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The program will connect children and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

THEATER

‘Flat Stanley’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley from May 27 to July 2 with a sensory friendly performance on June 10 at 11 a.m. Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday, run-of-the-mill, ten-year-old. For Stanley, life is too normal. He longs to travel the world, do something amazing! Careful what you wish for, Stanley! One morning, Stanley wakes up really, REALLY flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He’s stamped, posted and mailed from Hollywood to Honolulu and beyond hoping to once again become three dimensional. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Cinderella’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its children’s theatre season with its original retelling of the poor waif Cinderella from May 27 to June 17 with a sensory sensitive performance on June 4 at 11 a.m. The classic love story finds its power in a pumpkin, a palace, a prince —e and a young girl whose belief in herself can overcome any obstacle. When her Fairy Godmother adds a dash of excitement, the magical possibilities are endless. Don’t miss this musical enchantment for the entire family. All seats are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Brave’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Brave on Mother’s Day, May 14 at noon. Passionate and fiery, Merida is a headstrong teenager of royal upbringing who is struggling to take control of her own destiny. When Merida’s mother, Queen Elinor, is transformed into a bear, mother and daughter must work together to find a way to reverse the spell, all the while attempting to placate feuding lords and avoid the kingdom’s most renowned bear hunter—King Fergus himself. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.