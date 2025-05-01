Kids Korner: May 1 to May 8, 2025

PROGRAMS

Thankful Thursdays

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Thankful Thursdays series with a free family-friendly planetarium show titled Earth, Moon and Sun on May 1 at 7 p.m. After the show, an astronomy educator will invite you to look through a telescope at the night sky (weather permitting). Recommended for ages 8 and up. For complimentary tickets, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Books in the Barn

Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent/giver are invited to Books in the Barn, a free storytime event about farms, barns and animals at the Smithtown Historical Society’s Franklin O. Arthur Farm, 245 East Main St., Smithtown on May 2 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. To register, call the Smithtown Library at 631-360-2480, ext. 213.

Spring Festival at the Hatchery

Rescheduled from April 26. Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor presents a Spring Festival fundraiser on May 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with kid’s fishing, food, music, games, environmental exhibitors and live animal encounters. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Caterpillars and Critters

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, Setauket presents a kids workshop, Caterpillars and Critters on May 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. Children will learn about bugs and critters that live in and help the garden grow, make and take home a foot long caterpillar that will grow into a flower garden, visit the farm gardens, take a tour of the farm and a tractor ride too! For ages 3 to 8. $40 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Astronomy Day

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will celebrate Astronomy Day 2025 on May 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include exciting science, take-home materials, the use of solar telescopes and engaging discussions about astronomy. Participants will create nebula spin art, investigate constellations, explore craters, and much more! Activities are included with planetarium show tickets and general admission to the Museum grounds. www.vanderbiltmuseum.org

Open Play at the Explorium

Join the Long Island Explorium, 101A East Broadway, Port Jefferson for Open Play on May 3 and May 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate STEM with hands-on activities, crafts and more. Admission fee is $6 per child, $8 per adult. 631-331-3277

All Paws on Deck

Calling all cat lovers! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents All Paws on Deck, a day of feline festivities on May 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn the hiss-tory of ship cats, test your feline knowledge in game of cat trivia, create kitty crafts, including catnip toys, go on a kitty scavenger hunt in the gallery, enjoy feline face painting and meet and play with adorable, adoptable cats. The purr-fect way to celebrate all things cat. Admission is $10 per person. 631-367-3418

Homeschool Hangout

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for a get-together designed for homeschooled children on May 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Kids can relax, socialize, and build friendships in a welcoming environment with creative group crafts, experiments and activities. No registration required. Open to all kids ages 5 to 12 years old. Questions? Email [email protected]

THEATER

A Royal Princess Party

Tickets are now on sale for A Royal Princess Party: A Villainous Tale of Magic! at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 East Main St., Smithtown from April 12 to May 4. The princesses return to the Royal Kingdom of Smithtown. Special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! Tickets are $17.50 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson celebrates Spring with the return of The Adventures of Peter Rabbit from April 16 to May 10 at 11 a.m. With the help of his sisters—Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-Tail—and his cousin, Benjamin Bunny, Peter Rabbit learns the power of sharing and caring in this adorable musical. All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.