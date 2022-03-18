Kids Korner: March 17 to March 24, 2022

Programs

Snakes & Shamrocks

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will present Snakes & Shamrocks from March 17 to 19 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Visit the Hatchery for a meet and greet with a live snake and plant your very own shamrock to take home. Then take part in a St. Patrick’s Day themed scavenger hunt. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768.

Owls and Night Hike

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will host an Owls and Night Hike on March 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Dress warmly and bring a flashlight. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Goodbye Winter Walk

Join the staff of Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for a Goodbye Winter Walk on March 19 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. After a long cold winter, the local plants and animals are beginning to become active again. Come stroll through the park in a search for signs of spring during this family program. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 265-1054.

Rainbows

Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a children’s program for ages 3 to 5 titled Rainbows on March 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program will connect children and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Superheroes of the Sky on March 19 from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about Bald Eagles, Turkey Vultures, owls, hawks and many more. Meet behind main house at the picnic tables. $10 adults, $5 children under 12. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt

Celebrate St. James will host a Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd Ave., St. James on March 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. Enjoy a leprechaun scavenger hunt for pots of gold, fun-filled games, Irish stories by the author of “H is for Harp,” wee tasty treats, and a lucky take home gift! Suggested for ages 5 to 8. $10 per child, $5 additional sibling. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org or call 984-0201.

High Ground Hike

Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for a High Ground Hike family program on March 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Did you know that the Greenbelt Trail makes its northernmost stop in Sunken Meadow State Park? Along its way, the Greenbelt Trail follows the edge of the bluffs, for some amazing views of the Long Island Sound. Bring water and good walking shoes/boots. For ages 8 and up. $4 per person. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Theater

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the world premiere of Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 23 to March 26. Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. This new take on a classic tale features an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family. Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Madagascar’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from April 2 to May 8. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’

We’re all in this together! Disney Channel’s smash hit musical comes to life at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown in Disney’s High School Musical Jr. from April 16 to May 15. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs will have you dancing in your seats! All seats are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.