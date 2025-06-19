Kids Korner: June 19 to June 26, 2025

PROGRAMS

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature for children ages 2 to 4 on June 20 and June 27 at 9:30 a.m. Little ones will learn about nature through hands on interaction, music, crafts, stories, play and more. $20 per child per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Bicycle Rodeo

Town of Brookhaven’s Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsvile will host a Bicycle Rodeo on June 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. This event encourages children to learn how to safely ride their bikes in a mock-roadway, kid-sized setting and given feedback on their own bicycle-handling abilities Bring a helmet and bicycle; both will be inspected for safety. Free but by appointment only. Call 631-451-5335.

Princess Tea Party

Calling all little Princes and Princesses! Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a magical morning of fun at a Princess Tea Party with Snow White on June 21 at Griswolds Cafe from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. This royal event includes craft time, tea time with cookies from Curtain Call Confections, and a meet and greet with Snow White. Tickets are $12 per child. For more information or to order, call 631-928-9100.

Clay Pot Making

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook presents a Clay Pot Making workshop for children in grades 3 to 5 on June 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Children will discover the joy of pottery and working with clay and create their very own clay pots to take home. $45 per child includes all materials. To register, call 631-751-7707.

Catfish Scavenger Hunt

In honor of National Catfish Day, Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold a Catfish Scavenger Hunt June 22 to June 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Discover the truth about catfish in this fact vs. fiction adventure. Included with admission of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on June 23 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Feeling Crabby

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Feeling Crabby, on June 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent or caregiver will enjoy short walks, stories, dances, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

THEATER

‘Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hysterical musical retelling of the wonderful story Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs from May 31 to June 21. Come on down for this daffy tale with a Queen, a Witch, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven crazy dwarfs that are guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Tickets are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com

‘The Little Mermaid Jr’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. from July 12 to Aug. 17. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking. Tickets are $26.50. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘The Fantasmix’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its children’s theater with The Fantasmix: A Superhero Journey Begins! from July 11 to July 26 with a sensory friendly performance on July 13 at 11 a.m. Come help the world’s newest superheroes — Lightning and Bolt — as they embark on an epic journey to save our planet — and all its water! The electrifying brother-and-sister duo discovers that together, they have what it takes to save the world. Tickets are $15. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Madagascar: A Musical Adventure’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from July 19 to Aug. 24. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Follow all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

As part of its Cinema for Kids series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on June 22 at noon. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are back for their most epic adventure yet. The team reunite to face a new formidable foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers unlike anything they’ve ever seen. Rated PG. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 kids. www.cinemaartscentre.org

