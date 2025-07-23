Kids Korner: July 24 to 31, 2025

PROGRAMS

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature for children ages 2 to 4 on July 25 at 9:30 a.m. Little ones will learn about nature through hands on interaction, music, crafts, stories, play and more. $20 per child per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Shark Week Celebration: Fossil Frenzy

Sink your teeth into Shark Week fun as the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor celebrates the 50th anniversary of Jaws on July 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Discover how to spot different types of shark teeth, then dig into your own excavation to uncover a real shark tooth fossil. Turn your ancient treasure into a one-of-a-kind necklace or keychain. For ages 5 and up. Admission fee + $12 participant. No registration required. 631-367-3418

Growing Up Wild

Town of Brookhaven continues its summer nature programs with Growing Up Wild at the Cedar Beach Nature Center, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mt. Sinai on July 26 at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Children ages 3 to 6 are invited to explore nature with a parent/caregiver with story time, live animals and an activity. Free but registration required by emailing [email protected].

Children’s Storytime Book Launch

Families with young children are invited to a special Children’s Storytime Book Launch at Barnes & Noble at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on July 26 at 11 a.m. Local wildlife rehabilitator and author Kirsten Norton and illustrator Jacqueline Gutierrez will share their new picture book, When the Nest Fell: Based on a True Animal Rescue Story followed by a book signing. 631-724-0341

Super Hero Hangout

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St/. Port Jefferson for a SUPER afternoon of fun with The Fantasmix’s Bolt Boy & Lightning Lass on July 26 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy snacks, play games, make a craft, take photos and even get Super Hero lessons! Tickets are $20 children, $5 adults (Adults will receive complimentary coffee or soda). To purchase tickets, call 631-928-9100.

Pop-Up Saturdays

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization continues its Pop-Up Saturdays on July 26 with a visit from Pixie Dust Storytellers from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Stony Brook Village Center’s Inner Court, Main Street, Stony Brook. Free. Call 631-751-2244 for more information.

Storytime at the Reboli Center

Join the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St. Stony Brook for a special storytime on July 27 from noon to 12:45 p.m. Author Susan Blake will read from her first children’s book, Ruby A. Beagle, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Free. To RSVP, visit www.rebolicenter.org. 631-751-7707

Family Fun Day at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook hosts a Family Fun Day on July 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of music with Beatles tribute band Penny Lane, family-friendly craft making, and explore the galleries and grounds all for free! www.longislandmuseum.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on July 28 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Create a Critter

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket continues its summer program series with Create a Critter with Julia on July 29 at 11 a.m. Meet at Hap’s Barn. Bring a blanket or chair. Free. No registration required. 631-771-1010

Harry Potter Day

Families with children up to Grade 5 are invited to celebrate Harry Potter Day at Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on July 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy Harry Potter-themed activities to celebrate Harry’s birthday! No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected]

Touch-A-Truck

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket wll host a Touch-A-Truck event on July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Check out vehicles from different community organizations. For families with children up to Grade 5. No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected]

Make a Mini Sea Creature

UpSculpt presents a fun environmental workshop for families with children ages 5 to 10 at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will transform marine plastics into whimsical upcycled mini sea creatures while learning about the ocean pollution crisis and making a positive impact on our environment. Session will begin with a brief introductory presentation and Q&A. $20 per person, $18 members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Summer at the Hatchery

On July 30, Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor presents a Hatchery Tour and Trout Feeding Demo at 1 p.m. and a Turtle Feeding Demo at 2 p.m. Included with admission of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Frogs and Friends

Nissequogue River State Park, 799 Saint Johnland Road, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Frogs and Friends, on July 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent/guardian will enjoy short walks, storytime, animal visitors and crafts. $4 per child. Register at eventbrite.com.

Fantastical Beasts & Where To Find Them

Fire-breathing beasts! Galloping unicorns! Did you know that many mythic creatures featured in the Harry Potter world started their stories in the sea? Discover the myths and legends surrounding these fantastical creatures at a drop-in program, Fantastical Beasts & Where to Find Them, at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on July 31 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Create your own dragon egg ​with gilded sea shells to take home. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Admission fee + $12 participants. No registration required. 631-367-3418

Songs by Lena

Time to dance! Village of Port Jefferson presents a children’s show, Songs by Lena with The Happy Clam Band, at Harborfront Park’s Performance Stage, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson on July 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring seating. Free. Sponsored by St. Charles Hospital. 631-473-4724, www.portjeff.com

THEATER

‘The Fantasmix’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its children’s theater with The Fantasmix: A Superhero Journey Begins! from July 11 to July 26. Come help the world’s newest superheroes Lightning and Bolt as they embark on an epic journey to save our planet and all its water! The electrifying brother-and-sister duo discover that together, they have what it takes to save the world. We all know water and electricity don’t mix … but they sure make a terrific show! Tickets are $15. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Little Mermaid Jr’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. from July 12 to Aug. 17. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking. Tickets are $26.50. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Madagascar: A Musical Adventure’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from July 19 to Aug. 24. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Follow all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Babe: Pig in the City’

As part of its Cinema for Kids series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen Babe: Pig in the City on July 27 at noon. The sequel takes Babe, Ferdy, and Mrs. Hoggett on a crusade into the midst of a large city where despite incredible obstacles, they’re able to turn enemies into friends, raise enough money to save the farm and combine the two worlds in to one. Once again, It’s Babe’s kind and steady heart that achieve miracles. Rated G. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Send your calendar events to [email protected]