Kids Korner: July 17 to 25, 2025

PROGRAMS

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature for children ages 2 to 4 on July 18 and July 25 at 9:30 a.m. Little ones will learn about nature through hands on interaction, music, crafts, stories, play and more. $20 per child per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Shark Week Celebration: Fossil Frenzy

Sink your teeth into Shark Week fun as the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor celebrates the 50th anniversary of Jaws on July 18 and July 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Discover how to spot different types of shark teeth, then dig into your own excavation to uncover a real shark tooth fossil. Turn your ancient treasure into a one-of-a-kind necklace or keychain. For ages 5 and up. Admission fee + $12 participant. No registration required. 631-367-3418

Magic, Laughs, and More

Families with children up to Grade 5 are invited to join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for Magic, Laughs and More on July 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Experience a whirlwind of jaw-dropping tricks and side-splitting jokes with Magician Jon Reid. No registration. Questions? Email [email protected].

Get Wild About Wildlife

Celebrate Wildlife Month at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor on July 19 with Animal Encounters at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., a Spineless program from noon to 1 p.m. and a nature suncatcher craft from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Included with admission of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Pop-Up Saturdays

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization continues its Pop-Up Saturdays on July 19 with a visit from Uncle Tony’s Reptile Shack from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m to 3:15 p.m and an ARF Animal Rescue adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stony Brook Village Center’s Inner Court, Main Street, Stony Brook. Free. 631-751-2244

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on July 21 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Watercolor Painting

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket continues its summer program series with a Watercolor Painting Workshop with Gretchen Smith on July 22 at 11 a.m. Meet at Hap’s Barn. Bring a blanket or chair. Free. No registration required. 631-771-1010

Drop-In Art Workshop

Children ages 5 through 10 are invited to join the Heckscher Museum, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for a Summer Drop-In Art Workshop on July 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Create fun works of art in a variety of materials. Program will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park, weather-permitting. $10 per child. No registration required. www.heckscher.org.

Deep Sea Dot Art

Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a drop in program, Deep Sea Dot Art, on July 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take a peek at pointillism, dot art from Indigenous Australian artists, and scrimshaw designs on whale teeth. Create your own ocean-themed masterpiece by painting a vibrant fabric pouch with swimming sea creatures! For ages 5 and up. Admission fee + $12 participant. No registration required. 631-367-3418

FILM

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

The 8th annual Farmingville Flicks outdoor movie series continues at Local Church, 1070 Portion Road, Farmingville with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on July 21 at 8:30 p.m., courtesy of the Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce and Sachem Public Library. All movies begin at 8:30 p.m. Bring seating. Free. 631-317-1738

‘Despicable Me 4′

Town of Huntington presents a free outdoor screening of Despicable Me 4 at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington on July 21, Wicked on August 14, and A Minecraft Movie on August 18. Bring seating. 631-351-3000

THEATER

‘The Fantasmix’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its children’s theater with The Fantasmix: A Superhero Journey Begins! from July 11 to July 26 with a sensory friendly performance on July 13 at 11 a.m. Come help the world’s newest superheroes Lightning and Bolt as they embark on an epic journey to save our planet and all its water! The electrifying brother-and-sister duo discover that together, they have what it takes to save the world. We all know water and electricity don’t mix … but they sure make a terrific show! Tickets are $15. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Little Mermaid Jr’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. from July 12 to Aug. 17. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking. Tickets are $26.50. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Madagascar: A Musical Adventure’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from July 19 to Aug. 24. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com

Send your calendar events to [email protected]