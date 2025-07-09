Kids Korner: July 10 to 17, 2025

PROGRAMS

Shark Week Celebration: Fossil Frenzy

Sink your teeth into Shark Week fun as the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor celebrates the 50th anniversary of Jaws on July 11, July 18 and July 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get up close with a real shark jaw and a massive Megalodon tooth. Discover how to spot different types of shark teeth, then dig into your own excavation to uncover a real shark tooth fossil. Turn your ancient treasure into a one-of-a-kind necklace or keychain to take home! Recommended for ages 5 and up. Admission fee + $12 participant. No registration required. 631-367-3418

Sing-Along with Nappy’s Puppets

Families with children up to Grade 5 are invited to join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St. Setauket for a Sing-Along with Nappy’s Puppets on July 11 from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Featuring silly sing-alongs songs and shadow puppets with Jim Napolitano. No registration. Questions? Email [email protected]

Art Explorers Club

Start your weekend with art! Children ages 5 through 10 are invited to join the Heckscher Museum, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington on July 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for an interactive gallery tour, hands-on art making, stories, and much more. Students will celebrate the museum’s 125th anniversary by painting or drawing their own cake using pastels, inspired by Wayne Thiebaud’s iconic style. This project will honor the museum’s milestone with a fun, creative twist. $5 per family. Registration recommended by visiting www.heckscher.org.

Alien Safari at the Vanderbilt

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will transform into a cutting-edge starship for an unforgettable journey through the cosmos with Alien Safari, a thrilling, live interactive experience that fuses science, storytelling, and space exploration like never before on July 12 at 1 p.m. Climb aboard a fully immersive spaceship—created right inside the dome—and step into the role of an Astrobiologist on a daring mission to discover alien life! Recommended for ages 8 and up. Tickets are $20 adults, $18 seniors and students, $16 children. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Pop-Up Saturdays

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization kicks off its Pop-Up Saturdays on July 12 with a magic show by Magic of Amore from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and a visit by caricature artist Marty Macaluso Caricature Artist from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Stony Brook Village Center’s Inner Court, Main Street, Stony Brook. Free. 631-751-2244

Crafternoon at the LIbrary

Children ages 3 to 10 with a grown-up are invited to drop by Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for a Crafternoon on July 12 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to make a fun craft using upcycled materials. No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected]

BNL Open House

Explore Brookhaven National Lab, Upton at a Dazzling Discoveries Open House Summer Sunday on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy interactive exhibits, live shows, demonstrations, lectures, and walk through the giant X-ray microscope, the National Synchrotron Light Source II. Free. Guests 18 and older must bring REAL ID-compliant identification. bnl.gov/sundays/2025/

An Afternoon with Jester Jim

As part of the 2025 Long Island State Parks Summer Entertainment line-up, Sunken Meadow State Park, 1 Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park will present a free interactive children’s show featuring Jester Jim on July 13 at 2 p.m. Bring seating. A vehicle use fee may be in effect. 631-321-3510

Honey Bee Heroes

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket continues summer program series with Honey Bee Heroes with Matthew Kenyon on July 15 at 11 a.m. Meet at Hap’s Barn. Bring a blanket or chair. Free. No registration required. 631-771-1010

Pirate Adventures

Drop by the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for Pirate Adventures on July 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Take part in a pirate treasure scavenger hunt, a compass making activity, historical coloring pages and more! Free. 631-757-9859

Adventure of the Missing Color

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St.. Setauket presents the Adventure of the Missing Color on July 16 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Children in grades K through 5 are invited to discover the science around you through exciting, hands-on experiments and interactive stories with Science Heroes. No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected]

Tales of Scales

Nissequogue River State Park, 799 St. Johnland Road, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program, Tales of Scales, on July 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent/caregiver will enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors and crafts. $4 per child. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Color Magic Lab: Make Slime

Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a drop in program, Color Magic Lab: Make Slime on July 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Did you know cuttlefish can instantly change both the color and texture of their skin? Dive into the science behind these amazing underwater shape-shifters! Get hands-on by creating your own batch of color-changing slime, and decorate a vibrant jar to take it home in. Admission fee + $12 participants. No registration required. 631-367-3418

FILM

‘Inside Out 2’

The 8th annual Farmingville Flicks outdoor movie series continues at Local Church, 1070 Portion Road, Farmingville with Inside Out 2 on July 14 at 8:30 p.m., courtesy of the Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce and Sachem Public Library. All movies begin at 8:30 p.m. Bring seating. Free. 631-317-1738

‘Moana 2’

Seawolves Summer Movie Night returns to Stony Brook University’s Lavalle Stadium, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook for the 15th year with a screening of Disney’s Moana 2 on July 15 at 7 p.m. courtesy of Stony Brook Athletics. Admission is free, no registration required. www.stonybrookathletics.com

THEATER

‘The Fantasmix’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its children’s theater with The Fantasmix: A Superhero Journey Begins! from July 11 to July 26 with a sensory friendly performance on July 13 at 11 a.m. Come help the world’s newest superheroes Lightning and Bolt as they embark on an epic journey to save our planet and all its water! The electrifying brother-and-sister duo discover that together, they have what it takes to save the world. We all know water and electricity don’t mix … but they sure make a terrific show! Tickets are $15. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Little Mermaid Jr’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. from July 12 to Aug. 17. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking. Tickets are $26.50. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Madagascar: A Musical Adventure’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from July 19 to Aug. 24. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Follow all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com

