Kids Korner: June 5 to 12, 2025

PROGRAMS

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature for children ages 2 to 4 on June 6, June 13, June 20 and June 27 at 9:30 a.m. Little ones will learn about nature through hands on interaction, music, crafts, stories, play and more. $20 per child per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Amphibian Scavenger Hunt

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold an Amphibian Scavenger Hunt on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about the amphibians that live in New York as you explore the hatchery and complete a scavenger hunt. Included with admission of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Sensational Strawberries

Registration is now open for Sensational Strawberries, a kids workshop at Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket on June 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Children ages 4 to 11 will hike to the strawberry fields, pick ripe fruit and make delicious goodies to take home while learning how to make strawberries into jam, ice cream, cupcakes and more! $40 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on June 9 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

The Wizard’s Quest

Whaling Museum. 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents The Wizard’s Quest from June 5 to June 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wizards young and old are invited to journey around the gallery to hunt for fantastical beasts and mythical monsters in this magical self-paced adventure activity. Solve riddles to collect potion ingredients along the way before mixing up a miniature vial of shimmering elixir to keep on a necklace or keychain. Recommended for ages 7+ with the help of an adult. Admission fee plus $12 at the door. 631-367-3418

THEATER

‘Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hysterical musical retelling of the wonderful story Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs from May 31 to June 21 with a sensory friendly performance on June 1 at 11 a.m. Come on down for this daffy tale with a Queen, a Witch, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven crazy dwarfs that are guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Tickets are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Little Mermaid Jr’

Ready for an under the sea adventure? Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. from July 12 to Aug. 17. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking. Tickets are $26.50. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

FILM

‘The Princess Bride’

As part of its Cinema for Kids series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen The Princess Bride, a fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love who must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other, on June 8 at noon. Scaling the Cliffs of Insanity, battlling Rodents of Unusual Size, facing torture in the Pit of Despair ­— true love has never been easy. Rated PG. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 kids. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Father’s Day Painting Workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9, St. James presents an in-studio Father’s Day workshop for children ages 6 to 12 on Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn how to paint this awesome monster truck painting for Dad or that special Dad in your life with step-by-step instruction from Miss Linda. $55 per child includes an 11″ by 14″ canvas and all art supplies. To register, visit theatelieratflowerfield.org. For more information, please call 631-250-9009.