Kids Korner: June 5 to 12, 2025

AS YOU WISH Catch a screening of 'The Princess Bride' at the Cinema Arts Centre this Sunday.

PROGRAMS

First Steps Into Nature 

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature for children ages 2 to 4 on June 6, June 13, June 20 and June 27 at 9:30 a.m. Little ones will learn about nature through hands on interaction, music, crafts, stories, play and more. $20 per child per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Amphibian Scavenger Hunt

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold an Amphibian Scavenger Hunt on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about the amphibians that live in New York as you explore the hatchery and complete a scavenger hunt. Included with admission of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Sensational Strawberries

Registration is now open for Sensational Strawberries, a kids workshop at Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket on June 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.  Children ages 4 to 11 will hike to the strawberry fields, pick ripe fruit and make delicious goodies to take home while learning how to make strawberries into jam, ice cream, cupcakes and more! $40 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on June 9 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

The Wizard’s Quest

Whaling Museum. 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents The Wizard’s Quest from June 5 to June 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wizards young and old are invited to journey around the gallery to hunt for fantastical beasts and mythical monsters in this magical self-paced adventure activity. Solve riddles to collect potion ingredients along the way before mixing up a miniature vial of shimmering elixir to keep on a necklace or keychain. Recommended for ages 7+ with the help of an adult. Admission fee plus $12 at the door. 631-367-3418

THEATER

‘Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hysterical musical retelling of the wonderful story Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs from May 31 to June 21 with a sensory friendly performance on June 1 at 11 a.m. Come on down for this daffy tale with a Queen, a Witch, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven crazy dwarfs that are guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Tickets are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Little Mermaid Jr’

Ready for an under the sea adventure? Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. from July 12 to Aug. 17. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking. Tickets are $26.50. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

FILM

‘The Princess Bride’

As part of its Cinema for Kids series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen The Princess Bride, a fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love who must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other, on June 8 at noon. Scaling the Cliffs of Insanity, battlling Rodents of Unusual Size, facing torture in the Pit of Despair ­— true love has never been easy. Rated PG. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 kids. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

———————————–

Father’s Day Painting Workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9, St. James presents an in-studio Father’s Day workshop for children ages 6 to 12 on Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn how to paint this awesome monster truck painting for Dad or that special Dad in your life with step-by-step instruction from Miss Linda. $55 per child includes an 11″ by 14″ canvas and all art supplies. To register, visit theatelieratflowerfield.org. For more information, please call 631-250-9009.

