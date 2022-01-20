Kids Korner: January 20 to January 27, 2022

Programs

Star Quest!

Calling all brave explorers! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor presents Star Quest! Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 31. Hunt for star constellations around the museum with a spyglass to navigate your journey, just like mariners at sea. Solve puzzles to find your reward — a glittery star lantern you can decorate in our workshop to light your way home. For ages 5 and older. Admission fee plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418.

Owl Prowl

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown invites the community to an Owl Prowl on Jan. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the resident owls at the center and embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and maybe call in an owl or two. Dress warmly, wear bug spray, and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 years old and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Open Play at the Explorium

The Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson will present a series of hands-on interactive STEM explorations centered on the importance of the Tundra Biome and the interactions between the climate, living things, and the layers that exist beneath them all on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. throughout January. Hands-on activities, crafts, and more! $5 per person. Call 331-3277.

Growing Up Wild

The Town of Brookhaven presents an environmental program for children ages 3 to 6, Growing Up Wild, at Cedar Beach’s Nature Center, Harbor Road, Mount Sinai on Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Parents and grandparents are invited to explore nature with their little ones. Each class will focus on a different nature topic and will include a story time and a related craft or activity. Free but registration is required by emailing [email protected]

How Animals Prepare for Winter

Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a program for children ages 3 to 5 titled How Animals Prepare for Winter on Jan. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children and their parents will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Advance reservations required by visiting Eventbrite.com and searching for #NatureEdventure.

Family Hour Sunday

Join the Heckscher Museum of Art for a virtual Family Hour Sunday program via Zoom on Jan. 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood. $10 per child. To register, visit www.heckscher.org.

Sunday Fun-Day

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts a Sunday Fun-Day program on Jan. 23 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Learn all about tropical rainforests and meet some amazing animals that live there. Best suited for ages 5 to 7. $10 per child, $5 per adult. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. For more information, call 979-6344.

Theater

‘Puss In-Boots’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its children’s theatre with Puss In Boots, a hilarious re-telling of the tale of a boy and his ingenious feline. When Christopher inherits his father’s cat, he sets out on an adventure that takes him to the palace of King Vexmus and beyond. Join them as this clever cat teaches us that faith comes from within. Performances will be held on Saturdays, Jan. 22, 29 and Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. and Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B21.

Disney’s Frozen Jr.

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 13 to March 13. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.