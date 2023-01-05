Kids Korner: Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2023

PROGRAMS

Crafternoons at the library

Stop by Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on Jan. 7 anytime between 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. to make a fun craft. Children ages 3 to 12 welcome (younger kids may need supervision). No registration required. Questions? Call 941-4080.

Trout Birthday Celebration

Head over to the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Trout Birthday Celebration on Jan. 8 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Meet the hatchery’s baby trout and don’t forget to bring a birthday card for the fish! Hatchery admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors and $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768 for more information.

Fossil Finds

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Fossil Finds, on Jan. 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program will connect children and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. For ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. Register at www.eventbrite.com or call 269-5351.

THEATER

‘The House That Jack Built’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson welcomes the New Year with The House That Jack Built, a delightful collection of stories, specially adapted for the youngest audiences from Jan. 21 to Feb. 4 with a sensory sensitive performance on Jan. 22. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm and Aesop’s Fables, the seven stories include The Fisherman and His Wife, Henny Penny, The Town Mouse and the Country Mouse, The Bremen Town Musicians, Stubborn as a Mule, The Lion and the Mouse That Returned a Favor, and The Tortoise and the Hare. This original musical features bold storytelling and a tuneful new score! Tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. from Nov. 19 to Jan. 22 including Dec. 26 to Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Disney’s Frozen Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 4 to March 5. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Jan. 8 at noon. In New York, mysterious radioactive ooze has mutated four sewer turtles into talking, upright-walking, crime-fighting ninjas. The intrepid heroes – Michelangelo (Robbie Rist), Donatello (Corey Feldman), Raphael (Josh Pais) and Leonardo (Brian Tochi) – are trained in the Ninjutsu arts by their rat sensei, Splinter. When a villainous rogue ninja, who is a former pupil of Splinter, arrives and spreads lawlessness throughout the city, it’s up to the plucky turtles to stop him. Rated PG. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

All numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.