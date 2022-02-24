Kids Korner: February 24 to March 3, 2022

Programs

Family Drop In Day at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200Route 25A, Stony Brook welcomes families for Winter Break Fun in the Carriage Museum on Thursday, Feb. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. Step back in time and explore their world class carriage collection. You’ll see amazing vehicles that show you what the world was like before cars. Docents will be onsite to share information, hands-on objects, and activities. All ages are welcome and admission is free. Visit www.longislandmuseum.org.

Snow Globe Family Workshop

Celebrate the wonder of arctic whales with a Snow Globe Family Workshop at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on Feb. 24. Drop in any time from 1 to 3 p.m. and use clay, glitter, and other materials to design and create a wintry whale scene inside of a shimmering snow globe. Recommended for ages 5 and over. Fee is admission plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

Slimy Science

Enjoy February break at Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor with Slimy Science on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn why slime is important to animals while making your own gooey slime! This is an outdoor event. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768.

Deer Detectives

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents a family program, Deer Detectives, on Feb. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Where have all the deer gone? Expand your deer knowledge indoors as you explore the ways of the white-tailed deer and become deer detectives outdoors by searching for clues the deer have left behind. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 265-1054.

Owl Pellet Dissection

Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for an Owl Pellet Dissection indoor family program on Feb. 27 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Owls are unique among the bird world! Discover more about this amazing raptor and, using dissection tools, explore the diet of this nocturnal hunter. Appropriate for children ages 8 and up. Advance registration required by visiting Eventbrite.com. Questions? Call 581-1072.

Scrimshaw Detectives

Calling private investigators! For the month of March, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Scrimshaw Detectives! Spy around the museum and look for clues to uncover secret meanings hidden in scrimshaw art. When you complete your tasks, design and etch your own scrimshaw box to take home. For ages 5 and up. Admission plus $10 per participant.

Theater

Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 13 to March 13. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

A Royal Princess Party

Come one, come all to a Royal Princess Party at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from Feb. 19 to 26 with performances daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Join Royal Historians as they guide you through meeting each of the princesses, teaching the morals behind each of their stories and singing along to their favorite songs. Be sure to wear your best princess attire — the special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! Tickets are $16 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Just in time for Winter Break, Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the world premiere of Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 23 to March 26. Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. This new take on a classic tale features an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family. Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

