Kids Korner: Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarCommunityHolidaysKids by Heidi Sutton - November 30, 2022 0 3 Theatre Three presents 'Barnaby Saves Christmas' through Dec. 30. Photo by Peter Lanscombe/Theatre Three Productions, Inc. PROGRAMS Breakfast with Santa The Magic Circle Nursery School of Union United Methodist Church, 1018 Pulaski Road, East Northport invites the community to its 41st annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bring the whole family for a real holiday treat filled with fun, food and vendors. Remember your camera for the perfect holiday picture with Santa. Donation of $8 adults, $4 children. Call 631-754-5567. Tender Years Treasury The Town of Smithtown Recreation & Senior Citizens Departments will host the annual Tender Years Treasury, a holiday shopping experience where kids in grades K to 5 can independently shop for family gifts, at the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center, 420 Middle Country Road, Smithtown on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festivities include an upscale boutique, cookie decorating, holiday crafts, a homemade quilt raffle, balloon sculptures, free gift wrapping and refreshments courtesy of the PTA. Call 360-7644. Farmhouse Holiday Ornaments Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket hosts a children’s workshop, Farmhouse Style Holiday Ornaments, on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to come spend time on the farm making crafts for your holidays! Each child will create and take home several different of their own ornaments, make a snow globe, and take part in a farm tour. $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com. Christmas Party with Santa Give Kids Hope Thrift & Donation Center, 1506 Main St., Port Jefferson hosts a Christmas Party with Santa & Mrs. Claus on Dec. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. with a holiday shopping extravaganza, complimentary refreshments, treats and holiday crafts. Bring your letters for Santa. Call 631-538-5287 for more information. Elf Workshops Just in time for the holidays, the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson presents three Elf Workshops in December from 1 to 2:30 p.m. to make a gift for someone special in your life including Dec. 3 (make salt dough ornaments); Dec. 10 (make holiday lip balm); and Dec. 17 (create a snow globe). Each workshop is designed so that students learn the science behind their wonderful creations. For children in grades 2 to 6. $30 per child per workshop includes all supplies. To register, call 331-3277 or visit www.longislandexplorium.org. Holiday Lights Candlemaking Lighten up! Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor for a drop-in family craft workshop, Holiday Lights Candlemaking, on Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. Ignite your creativity, roll up your sleeves, and create your own custom, hand-dipped candle with tinted waxes to take home with you. Then design a colorful candleholder for your candle to light up your home during this festive season! Cost is museum admission plus $15 per participant includes all materials. Call 367-3418 for more info. Family Winter Walk Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Welcome Winter family walk on Dec. 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. From marshland to forest, join park staff for a stroll through Sunken Meadow State Park as you welcome winter. The temperature should be crisp, so dress for the weather! $4 per person. To register, visit EventBrite.com and search #NatureEdventure. Welcome Winter Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program Welcome Winter on Dec. 8 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with their parents will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Advance registration required by calling 269-5351. THEATER ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. from Nov. 19 to Jan. 22 with a special sensory performance on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org. ‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’ Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson presents the holiday musical Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 19 to Dec. 30 with a sensory sensitive performance on Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As our littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. Tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Frosty’ A perennial favorite, Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 and daily from Dec. 26 to 31. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.