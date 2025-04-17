Kids Korner: April 17 to 24, 2025

PROGRAMS

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature for children ages 2 to 4 on April 18 and April 25 at 9:30 a.m. Little ones will learn about nature through hands on interaction, music, crafts, stories, play and more. $20 per child per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Dragon Egg Workshop

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for at a Dragon Egg Workshop on April 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. From fire-breathing dragons to galloping unicorns, did you know the stories of many mythical animals were originally inspired by sea creatures? Explore the legends surrounding ​these fantastical beasts then create your own dragon egg with gilded sea shells! No registration required. Admission fee plus $10 per participant, $5 members. 631-367-3418

Family Game Night

Families with children through 6th grade are invited to stop by Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on April 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for Chicken vs. Hot Dog, The Keepy Uppy Game, Twist, & more! No registration required. Open to all. Questions? Email [email protected]

Little Artists Workshop

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents a Little Artists Workshop on April 19 at 11:30 a.m. Artist Robert Stenzel will guide students in transforming recycled materials into unique owl designs. For children in Pre-K through 4th grade. Cost is $20 per child. To register, visit www.waltwhitman.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on April 21 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Spring Break at the Hatchery

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor celebrates Spring Break on April 21 with a hatchery tour at 11 a.m., fish feeding demonstrations at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and live animal encounters at 2 p.m. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Flower Power

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Flower Power, on April 24 at 10:30 p.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent/caregiver will enjoy short walks, stories, dances, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Register at ww.eventbrite.com.

EGG HUNTS

Cold Spring Harbor

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold an Egg Hunt for children ages 0 to 6 on April 17, 18 and 19 with 20 minute sessions scheduled throughout the day. Fee is $12 per participating child, $5 helper siblings ages 7 to 12, $7 adults, $6 seniors. Children must be accompanied by a parent. By reservation only at www.cshfishhatchery.org. 516-692-6768

East Northport

Island Christian Church, 400 Elwood Road, East Northport will host a free Easter Egg Hunt on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities will include face painting, crafts, games, bounce houses, photo-ops, and of course, hunting for eggs! You may even see the Easter Bunny! Held rain or shine. Free. Visit islandchristian.com/easter to register. 631-822-3000

East Setauket

— Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt celebration on April 18, 19 and 20 with craft vendors, barnyard animals to see and hold, an egg hunt in the fields (at your purchased time slot), pictures with the Spring Bunny and more! This is a ticketed event only. Tickets are sold online only for $13.50 per person. To register, visit www.bennersfarm.com. 631-689-8172

— Three Village Church, 322 Main St., East Setauket invites children up to 5th grade to an Easter Egg Hunt on April 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. with games, story time, crafts, face painting and more. No tickets needed. Free. 631-941-3670

Farmingville

Farmingville Historical Society will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Arboretum Park, 10 Maple Lane, Farmingville on April 19 at various times from noon to 3 p.m. Embark on an Easter Egg Adventure into the historic firehouse for fun activities, meet a real life bunny and take a photo with the Easter Bunny. $15 per child. Register at FHSLI.org.

Flanders

Children ages 2 to 9 are invited to join an Easter egg hunt for “duck” eggs at The Big Duck Ranch, 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders on April 19 at noon. Prizes will be given out for the winners in each age group. Bring your camera for photo ops with the Easter Bunny. Free. Rain date is April 26. 631-284-3737.

Huntington

Children ages 1 to 8 can enjoy a spring celebration and egg hunt at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington on April 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Activities including a petting zoo, arts and crafts, a meet and greet with Mr. Bunny and a special concert by FunikiJam. $20 per child. Register at www.caumsettfoundation.org/programs.

Port Jefferson

Children ages 2 to 8 are invited to join the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce for an Easter Egg Hunt following the annual Easter Parade in the Village of Port Jefferson along Main Street on April 19 at 12:45 p.m. Line up in front of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson at 1 p.m. after the parade. Photo ops with the Easter Bunny will be from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 631-473-1414

St. James

Rescheduled from April 12. St. James Chamber of Commerce will host a Spring Egg Hunt for children ages 1 to 10 at Deepwells Farm, 2 Tayor Lane, St. James on April 19 at 1 p.m. with a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny. Free. 631-584-5810

Setauket

Caroline Episcopal Church, 18 Caroline Ave., Setauket hosts a community Easter Egg Hunt on April 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy games, prizes, snacks, a live magic show, face painting, an Easter hat contest, hat parade and a special long-eared guest. Free. Register online at carolinechurch.net/egghunt2025. 631-941-4245

Wading River

Rescheduled from April 12. Bakewicz Farms, 291 Route 25A, Wading River will hold an Easter egg hunt on April 19 at 1:30 p.m. Every child will leave with eggs filled with candy, stickers, and toys. Enjoy face painting and take pictures with the Easter bunny. $15 per child. For tickets, visit www.bakewiczfarmsny.com.

FILM

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids series with a screening of Sonic the Hedgehog on April 20 at noon. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic The Hedgehog embraces his new home on Earth. That is, until he accidentally knocks out the power grid and sparks the attention of super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik. Now it’s super-villain vs. super-sonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using Sonic’s unique power for world domination. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 kids. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical from March 22 to April 27. Read the books? Watched the movies? Now experience the musical! Middle school, ugh. It’s the worst. But Greg is determined not to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He’ll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg’s best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it’s not going to be Greg…no way. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

A Royal Princess Party

Tickets are now on sale for A Royal Princess Party: A Villainous Tale of Magic! at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 East Main St., Smithtown from April 12 to May 4. Just in time for Spring Break, the princesses return to the Royal Kingdom of Smithtown to get together and explore some magical artifacts. Special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! Tickets are $17.50 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson celebrates Spring Break with the return of The Adventures of Peter Rabbit from April 16 to May 10 with a sensory friendly performance on April 27 at 11 a.m. With the help of his sisters—Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-Tail—and his cousin, Benjamin Bunny, Peter Rabbit learns the power of sharing and caring in this adorable musical. All seats are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com

Send your calendar events to [email protected]