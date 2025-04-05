Kevin Cooper joins Port Jefferson village as new code enforcement officer

By Peter Sloniewsky

At its Jan. 29 meeting, the board of trustees of the Incorporated Village of Port Jefferson voted unanimously to appoint Kevin Cooper as code enforcement supervisor and Anthony Flammia as assistant supervisor.

Cooper is a state-certified code enforcement official and building inspector. A resident of Baiting Hollow, he attended Dowling College and Empire State College before spending more than three decades as an officer for the New York City Police Department and New York City Transit Police. In those roles, Cooper was primarily focused on the New York City subway system. After his retirement from the NYPD in 2020, he became the director of ordinance enforcement and animal control for the Town of East Hampton.

Flammia is a former officer of the New York City and Centre Island police departments across a 40-year career and possesses a master’s degree in professional studies in homeland security from Penn State University alongside an undergraduate degree in criminal justice and human services from Empire State College. Since 2023, he’s worked as an armed security operative for Arrow Security on Renaissance Technologies’ East Setauket campus.

In a recent public meeting of the Port Jefferson Civic Association, Cooper presented his plans for Port Jefferson code enforcement. These plans include increased accessibility through an online complaint form, promoting visibility in part through expanded service hours, and broader changes to the division’s mission statement and policy lines between code enforcement and police. Cooper also displayed openness to expanded hiring and clarified his perception of the role of code enforcement as “about education and compliance, not about writing tickets.”

“I want to help in making the village an enjoyable place to live in and visit,” Cooper said. “I pride myself on being responsive and if I cannot address a concern a resident might make me aware of, I will guide them to the agency or department that will help solve the problem or issue.”

In a statement to TBR News Media, Port Jefferson village Trustee Xena Ugrinsky detailed the context of this selection process as well as faith in Cooper to improve the village’s code enforcement.

“This has been an 18-month effort of the current administration when [Mayor Lauren Sheprow] was elected. It was focused on modernizing and improving the village’s approach to code enforcement,” Ugrinsky told TBR. “[With Cooper and Flammia] the village is now well-positioned to implement a professional and purpose-built code enforcement unit. Both individuals bring deep experience in law and code enforcement and are working closely with Suffolk County Police to ensure clear coordination and a distinct delineation of responsibilities between the two bodies.”

Ugrinsky also detailed concerns related to private firearm ownership among code enforcement personnel and outdated village regulation on code enforcement.

Sheprow also emphasized the importance of the new hirings in a statement to TBR.

“The training and educational aspects of this professional and cultural shift are significant, and we are grateful to Supervisor Cooper for taking this on,” Sheprow wrote.

“He has the knowledge and awareness to help shape priorities, and the more time he spends working in the village, the more he will understand where the best opportunities for education and improvement exist.”

