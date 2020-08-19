Justice, Ann Taylor owner files for bankruptcy

New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic.

As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said that it would close all of its Catherines stores, a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, and Lane Bryant stores and a “significant number” of Justice stores including seven on Long Island — Bay Shore, Commack, Garden City, Hicksville, Lake Grove, Massapequa and West Babylon. After the closings, there will be three Justice stores remaining on Long Island in Deer Park, Valley Stream and Riverhead.