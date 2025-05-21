Junior Angler Fishing Tournament returns to Caleb Smith Park Preserve on June 14

The Friends of Caleb Smith Preserve will hold its annual Catch and Release Junior Angler Fishing Tournament at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, on Saturday, June 14. The event is rain or shine.

The tournament will be divided into two groups: ages 5 through 8 from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. and ages 9 to 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. Sign-in begins 30 minutes before each start time. Trophies will be awarded in three categories at each session.

Those interested in participating in the tournament must register by Thursday, June 12, and adults must accompany anglers under the age of 10. The entry fee is $20 and includes bait, hooks and bobbers, junior angler tee shirts, refreshments, and goody bags for all participants. A limited number of fishing rods are available if required. An $8 NYS Parks parking fee will be in effect.

For more information or to register, call the Caleb Smith State Preserve office at 631-265-1054, Tuesday through Sunday.